Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta remains determined to win silverware with the club after five years in charge

The Gunners were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League after a 3-1 aggregate loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinals

Arsenal have also narrowly missed out on the Premier League title in both the 2024 and 2025 seasons and could finish third if they lose to Liverpool on Sunday, May 11

Mikel Arteta has expressed his frustration over Arsenal’s lack of silverware in the 2024/25 season, despite a strong start.

The Spanish manager is set to remain at the club following their UEFA Champions League exit on Wednesday night, May 7.

The Gunners delivered a standout performance in the quarterfinals, thrashing Real Madrid 5–1 on aggregate.

Mikel Arteta consoles Thomas Partey after Arsenal's UEFA Champions League loss to PSG. Photo by: Marc Atkin.

Arteta pained by trophyless season

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he remains confident in his potential to achieve greatness with the club, despite ending the season without silverware.

According to Arseblog, the 43-year-old admitted disappointment over the lack of trophies this season and stressed the need for major improvement if the team wants to be taken seriously.

Arteta credited his staff and players as key sources of inspiration, while acknowledging the high expectations and standards set by the fans. He said via The Standard:

“I have so much to achieve and do, and willing to improve and get done.

“That’s what drives me every day. And those people, the staff and the players, drive me every single day.

“If it doesn’t hurt then it means you don’t love winning as much as I do, that’s for sure. We are very very close to achieving it."

Coach Mikel Arteta of Arsenal during the UEFA Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain. Photo by: Rico Brouwer/Soccrates.

Mixed reactions trail Arteta’s comments on trophyless season

Arsenal fans have expressed mixed feelings over Mikel Arteta’s remarks about the club’s trophyless campaign.

A X user believes the Spanish manager deserves another chance, another argued that Arteta is likely to offer the same excuses next season.

@unknowngod002 said:

"We all know you’re the best for the job.

"Next season is our treble winning season."

@Idiegbe_yanose added:

"He thinks he’s everything and he’s always right.

"That is why he will hardly ever attain success 😭😂."

@Alan45075546 wrote:

"Maybe after how many years and how much spent, his standards are not high enough?

Slot for example, spent little or nothing and won the league on the first time of asking, and dealt with the pressing point of 2 world-class players' contracts not renewed & they signed."

@rodgers_isabwa said:

"Sign players early to settle in early for next season. There'll be no excuses next season. It'll be a defining season for Arteta at Arsenal, honestly."

@Andy_hawkeye wrote:

"You won’t win anything mate. Still be moaning this time next year.. when again you win nothing."

@GWRECKK added:

"In Arteta, I trust. We have made tremendous progress under his tutelage. We are edging closer to long awaited desired crown. We shall get there. Patience is key."

Arteta charges players ahead of UCL

Legit,ng earlier reported that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta issued an impassioned rallying cry to his players, urging them to metaphorically give everything, even their lives, to reach the UEFA Champions League final.

Arteta disclosed his excitement and determination, despite his team’s narrow 1-0 defeat in the first leg at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners aimed to qualify for only their second Champions League final in history, with the first coming in 2006.

