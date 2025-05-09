Noah Sarenren-Bazee has recalled his experience of attempting to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria

The midfielder earned his first international invite under the then-head coach of the Nigerian national football team, Gernot Rohr

Sarenren-Bazee could not make his debut in the Nigerian colours, as he arrived at the team's camp with an injury

A one-time Super Eagles invitee, Noah Sarenren-Bazee, has recounted how an injury cost him a potential place in the Nigerian senior national football team.

The midfielder, who was born in Stadthagen, Germany, chose to play for the West African country through his father.

Sarenren-Bazee, who currently plays for German third division outfit Arminia Bielefeld, earned a call-up for Nigeria’s friendly against Senegal in 2017, per FIFA CM.

Hanover's Noah-Joel Sarenren-Bazee during a game against Hertha BSC at the HDI-Arena. Photo: Peter Steffen.

Source: Getty Images

However, he sustained an injury while playing for Hannover, which eventually prevented him from making his international debut.

The then-Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, disclosed that the impressive playmaker arrived at the team's camp with a knock.

Rohr told Rohr told Hannoversche Allgemeine:

“Noah came with a knee injury and could not train together with the team so far. He will be treated by us and maybe he can play. ”

After recurring injuries limited him to just 31 appearances over four years at Augsburg, Noah Sarenren-Bazee deal was terminated by a mutual agreement.

As a result, he has decided to restart his career with Arminia Bielefeld.

Bazee told Own Goal:

"It’s a fresh start for me now. I feel really good with my body and can now fully trust myself in all situations.

"I could have been a star with the Nigerian team after my decision to commit to Nigeria at 22. It didn’t work out and I have to take it with the hope that I have a good career to reflect on."

Noah-Joel Sarenren-Bazee of FC Augsburg and Andres Andrade of DSC Arminia Bielefeld battle for the ball during the Bundesliga match. Photo: Martin Rose.

Source: Getty Images

Germany ignores Noah Atubolu

Meanwhile, despite expressing interest in playing for Germany ahead of Nigeria, Noah Atubolu was not named in the Die Mannschaft squad.

Head coach Julian Nagelsmann has named the final 23-man squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches, but there was still no space for Freiburg goalkeeper.

Atubolu recently set a new Bundesliga record when he went 576 minutes without conceding a goal.

The 22-year-old shot-stopper, who was once tipped to represent Nigeria, put an end to speculation by confirming his international allegiance with Germany, his country of birth.

Musa set for Super Eagles return

Legit.ng earlier reported that Eric Chelle will face a tough task in building a new Super Eagles squad, blending talent from the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) with foreign-based players committed to representing the national team.

The Malian tactician will now focus on the upcoming Unity Cup, following a disappointing 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe in a World Cup qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium last March.

Chelle is also set to be without about eight players who featured in last month’s double-header qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng