Ousmane Dembele has returned to training ahead of the Champions League semi-final second leg vs. Arsenal

The PSG top scorer could feature against the Gunners after missing last weekend's Ligue 1 defeat against Strasbourg

Arsenal will face a full-strength PSG attack in a must-win Champions League semi-final clash at Parc des Princes

Paris Saint-Germain have received a major boost ahead of their UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg against Arsenal, as star forward Ousmane Dembele looks set to return from injury.

The French winger missed PSG’s weekend Ligue 1 loss to Strasbourg due to tightness in his right hamstring, casting doubt over his availability for Wednesday’s decisive clash at the Parc des Princes.

According to The Standard, PSG manager Luis Enrique has voiced his fears about Dembele’s injury after he was forced off in the first leg at the Emirates with a hamstring injury, but insisted they will do everything to get him fit.

"We're going to try to get Dembele back on the pitch. If Ousmane can play, that's better, but if he doesn't, we'll still be a real team. We've been saying that since the start of the season."

However, Dembele took part in first-team training and successfully completed three of four scheduled exercises.

Reports from MSN say the former Barcelona man “felt good” during the session, raising hopes that he could play some part in the second leg.

PSG’s attack gets reinforcement

Dembele has been a standout performer for PSG this season, scoring 33 goals in 45 appearances across all competitions, as seen on Transfermarkt.

The French forward’s combination of pace, flair, and sharp finishing has made him a nightmare for defenders, and his availability gives manager Enrique more flexibility with his attacking setup.

While PSG have attacking options like Bradley Barcola and Goncalo Ramos, Dembele’s presence adds another level of threat alongside Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue.

The trio’s fluid movement and interchanging roles caused Arsenal plenty of problems in the first leg.

Whether Enrique starts Dembele or uses him as a second-half substitute, PSG will benefit from his firepower.

Arsenal under pressure to win

Arsenal, who are trailing 1-0 from the first leg, must now prepare to face a nearly full-strength PSG side in front of a roaring home crowd.

The Gunners had their chances in the first leg but were denied by Gianluigi Donnarumma’s heroics in goal. Now, with Dembele back in the fold, the task becomes even tougher.

Mikel Arteta’s men must win in Paris to progress to the Champions League final for the first time since 2006, but with PSG growing stronger and with key players returning, the odds have tilted further in the Parisians’ favour.

Arsenal will need a sharp, clinical performance and possibly a bit of luck to overturn the deficit and reach the Champions League final.

Arteta sends message to Arsenal stars

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has issued an impassioned rallying cry to his players, urging them to metaphorically give everything, even their lives, to reach the UEFA Champions League final.

The Gunners are aiming to qualify for only their second Champions League final in history, with the first coming in 2006.

