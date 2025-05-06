Inter Milan defeated Barcelona 7-6 on aggregate in the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League to secure their spot in the final

This year’s Champions League final will take place at the 75,000-capacity Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, on May 31

The Catalans and the Nerazzurri have met 14 times, with the Spanish side recording six victories, while the Italian team has won three, with five draws

Inter Milan beat 4-3 in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal at San Siro on Tuesday night, May 6.

Davide Frattesi's winning goal for Inter Milan in the 102nd minute made it the joint-highest scoring semifinal tie in UEFA Champions League history.

The Nerazzurri have ended the dreams of the Catalans winning a treble this season.

How Inter overpowered Barcelona

In the 5th minute, Lamine Yamal is fouled by Federico Dimarco, who later recovers to challenge the 17-year-old. Two minutes later, Dimarco is fouled by Eric Garcia, but the resulting free kick is played back to restart possession.

Forward Marcus Thuram breaks through Barcelona's defenders and gets a one-on-one with Wojciech Szczesny, but is ruled offside in the 14th minute. Two minutes later, Thuram receives the ball on the edge of the area, but it's a poor shot which drags wide of the post.

Inter Milan mount more pressure on Barcelona as Henrikh Mkhitaryan bolts down the left-hand side and whips the ball across for Lautaro Martinez, but it's deflected out in the 18th minute.

Captain Lautaro Martinez gave Inter Milan a deserved lead in the 21st minute, converting Denzel Dumfries' square pass with goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny off his line.

Hakan Calhanoglu converted a penalty just before halftime, calmly slotting the ball into the bottom left corner and sending the goalkeeper the wrong way in the 45th minute.

The penalty was awarded after referee Szymon Marciniak confirmed a VAR check for a foul on Lautaro Martinez by Pau Cubarsí in the 44th minute.

In the second half, Eric Garcia reduced the deficit for Barcelona in the 54th minute, firing in a volley from a cross by Gerard Martin from the left-hand side.

Six minutes later, Gerard Martin provided his second assist of the game, setting up Dani Olmo for a powerful header that gave Barcelona a lifeline.

Raphinha scored Barcelona's third goal in the 88th minute, before Francesco Acerbi equalised for Inter in the 93rd minute.

Davide Frattesi scored in the 99th minute to make it 4-3, finishing off a brilliant play by Marcus Thuram to send San Siro into a frenzy.

Real Madrid fans take over social media

Los Blancos fans have trolled Barcelona fans following their exit from the UEFA Champions League semifinals.

JB Ackim questioned:

“What did we do real Madrid fans to deserve such happiness ❤❤🤣🤣”

Hanad Yaasiin Sh wrote:

“As a Real madrid Fan die-hard fan, I love seeing Barcelona lose, It's my daily medicine, my weekly energy, my monthly inspiration and my yearly motivation. Their loss is the only reason I'm still alive, I was born to love and enjoy the failure that they have achieved😂😂.”

Essau Stephenz Willima said:

“Inter deserves this cup, they were not even in the conversation of winning 😂😂 well well well.”

Gabriel Umali added:

“Happiness well landed in Madrid 😆.”

Mòff Dizzo Ndala wrote:

“Barcelona is good example of work hard and die poor 🤣.”

Ajou Abuk said:

“Barcelona will return to Spain in pain pain pain pain pain 😢 😭 😔.”

Mathiang Chol added:

“Those who tell you to win Champions league by mouth not by playing need to explains this to us right now. 😂😳”

Tiger Ramhs questioned:

“What have we done as real Madrid fans to deserve too much happiness 🥺 halala inter?”

