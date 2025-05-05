Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni praised Barcelona star Lamine Yamal after facing him in the UEFA Champions League

Yamal scored Barcelona's second goal in their 3-3 draw against the Nerazzurri in the first leg of the UCL semifinal on Wednesday, April 30

The Spanish international made history by becoming the youngest player to score in a Champions League semifinal, while also marking his 100th appearance for the club

Barcelona pulled off a dramatic fightback in a thrilling UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg at the Estadio Olímpico Lluis Companys, finishing 3-3 with Inter Milan after a rollercoaster contest.

The match got off to a nightmare start for the hosts as Inter Milan took just one minute to break the deadlock.

Marcus Thuram stunned the home crowd with a sublime backheel finish following a swift attack, setting the tone for a frenetic first half.

In the 21st minute, Inter doubled their lead through Denzel Dumfries, who capitalised on a dangerous set-piece.

The Dutchman met Francesco Acerbi's flick-on at the far post and acrobatically powered home from close range, leaving Barcelona reeling.

In the 24th minute, 17-year-old prodigy Lamine Yamal showcased his dazzling footwork by slicing through the Inter Milan defence before curling a sensational strike into the top corner from the edge of the box, per SkySports.

With the goal, Yamal became the youngest player ever to score in a Champions League semifinal, overtaking the record previously held by Kylian Mbappe, per UEFA.

Barcelona drew level in the 34th minute as Ferran Torres with Inter regained the lead in the 63rd minute through Denzel Dumfries.

In the 76th minute, Raphinha unleashed a thunderous volley from outside the area that crashed off the crossbar. The ball ricocheted off goalkeeper Yann Sommer’s back and trickled into the net.

Bastoni says Yamal is exceptional

Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni has heaped praise on Barcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, calling him the best player he has ever faced.

According to OneFootball, the Italian international described the 17-year-old as “exceptional” and credited Yamal’s remarkable football intelligence and creativity.

Reflecting on their previous encounter, Bastoni said Inter have learned from their mistakes in the first leg and plan to adjust their approach for the second leg at San Siro.

He emphasised that the Nerazzurri are ready to go the extra mile to overcome Barcelona’s attacking threat and secure a win. He said via FCInterNews:

“I had faced him at the Euros against Spain, and he wasn’t at this level yet. I was impressed by how much he has improved.”

“I’ve played against many top players, and in terms of age and ability to create something, he’s one of the best, if not the very best.”

“The team will give 200%; we know it doesn’t happen every year. We can’t wait for tomorrow to come.

Barcelona fans react to Bastoni's praises

Barcelona fans have agreed with Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni on his comments about Lamine Yamal

@purefootballX said:

"Yamal was untouchable on Wednesday."

@Notdeclanrice wrote:

"If you like mount four players on him, Yamine would still person magic."

@TheSharinganNed added:

"That's actually high praise from a player who's faced the best of the best!"

Yamal trolls Madrid

Legit.ng earlier reported that Spanish international Lamine Yamal is thrilled after Barcelona's victory at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville on Saturday night, April 26.

The 17-year-old provided two assists in their 3-2 win over Real Madrid.

The Spain U19 player, who debuted a new haircut, boldly claimed that Los Blancos cannot beat the Catalans this year.

