Ghanaians have fired back at Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface after he took a swipe at their beloved jollof rice

The Bayer Leverkusen forward jokingly described Ghanaian jollof as a "sacrifice offered to traditional gods" in Nigeria

The Super Eagles will face the Black Stars in the much-anticipated 'Jollof Derby' at the Unity Cup tournament in London.

Super Eagles forward Victor Boniface has sparked controversy by comparing Ghanaian Jollof to sacrifices offered to traditional gods in Nigeria.

Speaking during a fan Q&A for Bayer 04 Leverkusen, the Akure-born forward confidently declared that no other Jollof in Africa matches the Nigerian version, a claim he says was even confirmed by a friend.

The playful jab adds fuel to the long-running culinary rivalry between the two West African nations, which have battled for years over which country serves the superior party dish, Jollof rice.

The former Union SG striker will have another chance to open his goal account when Nigeria faces Ghana (Jollof Derby) in the Unity Cup, scheduled to take place from May 27 to 31.

Kwofie shades Boniface over Jollof comment

Ghanaian journalist Nana Adwoa Kwofie has urged Super Eagles forward Victor Boniface not to judge Ghanaian jollof by its appearance.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Kwofie invited the Bayer Leverkusen striker to visit Ghana and taste the dish himself before making what she called a “misinformed judgment.”

She added that despite the rivalry between the two countries, both nations take pride in their version of the iconic West African delicacy. She said:

“As a Ghanaian, one has to ask: has Victor Boniface tasted real Ghana Jollof?

“Because anyone who’s experienced a plate of smoky, party-style Ghanaian Jollof—slow-cooked with local spices, fresh tomatoes, and that unmistakable flavour of tradition, knows it’s far from any 'sacrifice.”

"West Africa’s long-running Jollof rivalry is nothing new. Ghana and Nigeria have battled for Jollof supremacy for decades, each side fiercely proud of its version.

"But what Boniface might be forgetting is that taste is not judged by looks alone—and food, like football, is best appreciated through experience, not commentary.

"So perhaps, before the Unity Cup kicks off in London on May 28, we should extend an olive branch to the Super Eagles star. Come to Ghana, Victor. Try our Jollof the way it's meant to be made. Then, and only then, can you talk spice."

Mixed reactions trail Boniface Jollof comments

Gyai Gyimee wrote:

"Look at this old man😂😂."

Emmanuel Sunday Obaeko Chris replied:

"Gyai Gyimee, an old man that can feed your entire community."

Gyai Gyimee responded

"Emmanuel Sunday Obaeko Chris have he feed that village nigeria already 😂😂, his money cannot feed even goats in Ghana."

