Former Super Eagles captain Austin Jay-Jay Okocha has berated Jamie Carragher for comments belittling the Africa Cup of Nations

The Bolton Wanderers legend said the former Liverpool player was a calamity during his playing days

Carragher claimed that Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah cannot win the Ballon d'Or because the AFCON is not a major tournament.

Austin Jay-Jay Okocha has thrown a jab at football pundit Jamie Carragher over his comments berating the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Carragher, a Liverpool legend, said the chances of Mohamed Salah becoming the best player in the world are slim because the AFCON is not a major tournament.

Super Eagles legend Austin Jay-Jay Okocha said Jamie Carragher does not deserve the attention he’s getting from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) as well as the legends.

Jay Jay Okocha not impressed with Jamie Carragher's comments. Photo by: ISSOUF SANOGO.

Source: Getty Images

According to Owngoal, the 1994 AFCON winner said the former Liverpool player is not a role model to any upcoming football player.

In a video obtained by EaglesTracker on Tiktok, the former PSG player said:

If you look at their career and the type of football that they played you can understand. I mean you won’t want your son to be like Carragher. So he can never appreciate African football or the talents that come from Africa”.

Fans of the former BBC player of the year made their various reactions in the comments section.

COSMOS DA PLUG wrote:

Jamie carragher does not know what wining is, he is a loser therefore you just have to turn deaf hears to what he says.

Jo said:

Jamie carragher is racist a man who hasn't won any tournament got the nerves to talk about africa tournament.

Msay_SA added:

I don't even remember Jamie Carragher as a player I was so focused on my Man united an Chelsea was so competitive because it had African players in it.

henry123586 wrote:

I love this pressure on AFCON. Let the organizers top up the game. Improvement is the key. Let the broadcasting improve, as well as the officiating and pitches and technicalities. Our players around the world should be motivated to play for their countries. We should step up. AFCON all the Way.

basictrust added:

Truth! If your football aspiring sun told you his role model is Jamie Carragher, just abort his career aspirations to football, take him to the school carpentry instead.

Former Super Eagles captain Austin Okocha made his mark with Bolton Wanderers during his active days. Photo by: Martin Rickett.

Source: Getty Images

What Carragher said about AFCON

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher stated that the lack of major international tournaments would hinder Mohamed Salah’s chances of becoming the best player in the world.

This was following Salah’s performance in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Manchester City during the week.

The former African Player of the Year scored a goal and provided an assist for the second goal per Sky Sports.

He claimed that players’ chances of winning the Ballon d'Or are often influenced by their performance in major international tournaments like the Champions League or World Cup.

He said via Sportbible:

"I think the problem [is] the fact he’s with Egypt, and he’s probably not playing in the major tournament as such or maybe got a great chance of winning.

‘I think it’s either the Champions League or the major tournament. Normally, the player who excels in that, like Vini Jr and Kylian Mbappe right now, Real Madrid looks really good going for the Champions League. Liverpool will be in that conversation too. Right now he [Salah] is certainly the front-runner."

Mike Obi reacts to Carragher comments

Legit.ng earlier reported that 2013 AFCON winner Mikel Obi supported the former CAF Player of the Year Mohamed Salah.

The former Super Eagles captain said Jamie Carragher is in no position to make such comments about the biggest football event in Africa.

The Chelsea legend said people die while watching the AFCON and supporting their countries.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng