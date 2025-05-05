Victor Osimhen will return to Napoli at the end of his season-long loan spell at Galatasaray

The Nigerian striker is on the radar of many top European clubs, including Manchester United

The Turkish champions have reportedly made another proposal to keep him at the club next season

Victor Osimhen will return to Napoli at the end of his season-long loan spell at Galatasaray, but the Turkish champions are not ready to give him up easily.

Galatasaray have been working behind the scenes to sign Osimhen permanently after he impressed on loan, and they are ready to trigger his €75 million release clause.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring his first goal for Galatasaray against Sivasspor. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

However, his €15 million salary demands and interest from top European clubs stand in their way of signing him permanently; still, they are making efforts to get it done.

Galatasaray makes new proposal to Osimhen

According to Turkish commentator Ozgun Sancar, Galatasaray have made a new proposal to Victor Osimhen to ensure he plays one more season at the club even if he won't sign permanently.

Sancar claimed that the club believes wrapping up the title early, after Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce lost to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Besiktas yesterday, will convince the striker.

“Stay for one more year, let's be successful in the Champions League. If you want, you can transfer to the Premier League again next season,” Sancar claimed the club told Osimhen, as quoted by Haber Sari Kirmizi.

Journalist Eyup Yildiz added that the Super Eagles are considering the proposal based on three factors: One. He is happy at the club due to the affection from the fans and the board. Two. Galatasaray will pay him €15 million per year, and Three. He will play in the Champions League next season, and the team will be built around him.

Galatasaray players surround Victor Osimhen after scoring against Sivasspor. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

Source: Getty Images

Gezer agrees with Okan Buruk

Osimhen surpassed his personal best record of 31 goals in a season with his 32nd and 33rd goals for Galatasaray during the 4-1 win over Sivasspor, but was denied further history with a 70th-minute substitution.

Head coach Okan Buruk joked he denied Osimhen more history intentionally so as to protect him from the risk of injury as the club enters the decisive final weeks of the season.

Former referee Bunyamin Gezer supports the coach’s decision and dismissed rumours that the former Lille striker had issues with his substitution.

“If it were me, I would have taken Osimhen off during the half-time of the Sivasspor match,” he told TRT Spor.

“Osimhen was unhappy when he came off, but Coach Okan was right. Maybe he would have been injured, maybe he would have been suspended. Is he having problems with Okan Buruk? It's all a lie.”

Osimhen reacts after setting new record

Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen reacted after setting a new individual record for most goals in a single season in his career with two goals against Sivasspor.

The Napoli-owned forward, as always, put the team first and urged his teammates to keep their focus so they could win the league and cup double this season.

