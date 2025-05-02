Chelsea recorded a resounding 4-1 victory over Djurgården in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League semi-final on Thursday, May 1

Senegalese forward Nicolas Jackson was the hero of the night, coming off the bench to score a brace at the 3Arena

Blues head coach Enzo Maresca urged his players to stay focused as they push toward reaching the tournament final

Premier League giants Chelsea have one foot in the UEFA Conference League final after a commanding 4-1 victory over Djurgarden in the first leg of the semi-finals on Thursday night, May 1.

An early goal from Jadon Sancho in the 12th minute and another from Noni Madueke in the 43rd gave the Blues a comfortable lead at halftime, silencing their Swedish hosts.

Senegalese forward Nicolas Jackson came off the bench to make an immediate impact, scoring a quickfire brace within six minutes during the second half.

Noni Madueke of Chelsea shoots during the UEFA Conference League against Djurgarden at Stockholm Arena. Photo by: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC.

Head coach Enzo Maresca made four second-half substitutions, bringing on Cole Palmer, Trevoh Chalobah, Nicolas Jackson, and Ronnie Walsh to maintain control and intensity.

Djurgarden managed a late consolation goal through teenager Isak Alemayeho, who scored the first senior goal of his career, per BBC.

Maresca criticises players' focus

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca criticised his players for losing focus towards the end of their 4-1 victory over Djurgarden.

According to UK outlet The Standard, the 45-year-old manager stated that the players became distracted after scoring four goals.

He emphasised that the team would need to maintain their concentration in the second leg at Stamford Bridge to secure a spot in the final.

Maresca also explained his decision to rotate the squad, noting that it was necessary to protect the players and manage their fitness. He said via beinSports:

"It was the perfect night, an important semi-final and it is a good result. We need to be focused on the second leg.

"The first 70 minutes was good but then in the last 20 minutes we dropped a little bit, but we cannot drop, we cannot relax, because otherwise, it is complicated.

"We have done a good job but now we need to finish the job at home."

Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, reacts during the UEFA Conference League semifinal against Djurgarden at Stockholm Arena. Photo by: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC.

Mixed reactions follow Chelsea's victory

Chelsea fans have shared a range of reactions to the team's performance in their UEFA Conference League semi-final victory.

@MrFEM0 said:

"I keep saying it, our attackers especially should relieve themselves from self-pressure and they will play their best. Just look at Jackson's 2nd goal."

@Loadedbrodah wrote:

"Stop shouting."

@giboretz added:

"Lets win this trophy and then never talk about it, its a disgrace."

@SayUncanny posited:

"Bro the more I watch Palmer man.

"You need the goal, you need the confidence. Run man!"

"Run and create space for yourself!"

@ForeverBlue_07 said:

"Even though we go into the home leg with a 3 goal lead but it was a very concerning performance in the 2nd half, any half decent team and this could of ended 3-4. This tie ain’t over yet."

@DrAnakwenze wrote:

"Maresca is closer to winning Chelsea's first trophy under the new American ownership since 2021.... That's a plus! Qualifying for the Champions League 🏆 also will count as a successful season for Chelsea and Maresca!"

@MishraDd added:

"Cool finish by Jackson, looks like he is back at least, waiting for Palmer to show up, we need him in last 4 matches."

@allwell_CFC wrote:

"Nico is underrated bro."

