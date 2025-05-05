Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has scored a career-best 33 goals this season for Galatasaray

The 26-year-old forward leads the Turkish Super Lig in goals and has contributed 41 goal involvements in 37 games

Osimhen penned an emotional letter dedicating the milestone to God, family, and loyal supporters

Victor Osimhen continued his electrifying form in Turkish football by setting a new personal record for goals scored in a single season.

The Nigerian forward netted twice in Galatasaray’s 4-1 thrashing of Sivasspor on Saturday, taking his tally to 33 goals across all competitions.

Victor Osimhen has scored 33 goals in all competitions for Galatasaray this season.

Source: Getty Images

According to Premium Times, the new record surpasses his best of 31 goals during his memorable stint at Napoli.

In just 70 minutes on the pitch, Osimhen showcased his trademark aggression and precision.

Although VAR ruled out what would have been his third goal for offside, his contribution was enough to seal another crucial win for Galatasaray.

Osimhen now leads the Turkish Super Lig scoring chart with 24 goals per ESPN, underlining his influence in the club’s title push.

With 41 goal involvements in 37 matches, the Nigerian forward’s debut season in Turkey has already exceeded expectations.

A heartfelt letter to critics and supporters

Following the historic match, Osimhen took to social media to reflect on his achievement with an emotional letter.

More than just a celebration of statistics, the message offered insight into his mindset and motivation.

“Yesterday, I broke my personal record of 31 goals in a season for club, now sitting at 33 goals. Same hunger. Same mentality,” he wrote.

“This isn’t just about numbers. It’s about God, the growth, and the silent, relentless work that speaks louder than any noise from the critics.”

The message was filled with both gratitude and determination as he acknowledged those who doubted him while praising his support system, his family and close friends, for their unwavering belief.

“To those who sat back hoping I’d fail… sorry to disappoint you,” he added. “Your love and support fuels me every step of the way. This one’s for you.”

Osimhen closed the message with a declaration that his journey is far from over:

“We’re not done yet, God is just getting started.”

Chasing trophies and attracting attention

With Galatasaray sitting top of the league table with 83 points from 32 matches and already through to the Turkish Cup final, Osimhen is on track to finish his first season in Turkey with a domestic double.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after netting his second goal against Sivasspor in the Super Lig.

Source: Getty Images

Currently on loan from Napoli, the 26-year-old striker is attracting interest from top European clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

Napoli is expected to demand a significant transfer fee, but given Osimhen’s form and leadership on the pitch, many would consider him worth every naira.

Osimhen breaks personal best record

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen scored two goals for Galatasaray in the first half against Sivasspor on matchday 34 of the Turkish Super League at the Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex in Istanbul on May 3, 2025.

The Super Eagles forward scored an opportunistic goal in the 15th minute, firing home from inside the box after Gabriel Sara’s initial shot hit the inside of the goalpost.

Osimhen added to his tally with his second goal and Galatasaray’s fourth in the 31st minute, another opportunistic goal after the ball came to him in the box.

