Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has broken his personal goal record with 33 goals for Galatasaray this season

Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk substituted the 26-year-old striker to avoid injury and suspension risk against Sivasspor

Osimhen remains focused on winning trophies with Galatasaray this season, not just personal records

Victor Osimhen continued his sensational form in Turkey with a brace in Galatasaray’s emphatic 4-1 win over Sivasspor on Saturday, May 3.

The Nigerian striker has been instrumental for the Istanbul giants since arriving from Italian club Napoli in September 2024.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after netting his 24th league goal this season for Galatasaray against Sivasspor. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen netted in the 15th and 31st minutes against Sivasspor, taking his tally to 33 goals across all competitions for Galatasaray as seen on Transfermarkt, surpassing his previous personal best record of 31 with Napoli.

Despite being on a hat-trick, Osimhen was substituted after just 70 minutes by Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk, Complete Sports disclosed.

Buruk admitted that while Osimhen was capable of more, his decision to take the forward off was intentional.

"I prevented him from raising his career record (laughing). I took him out of the game early. Thinking about the next match, I wanted to reduce the risk of injury, and he is on the verge of a card,” Buruk told the club's media team.

A calculated substitution from Buruk

Buruk, who has managed Galatasaray to the top of the table with 83 points from 32 games, emphasised the need to protect key players in the title run-in.

“He could have scored a hat-trick today. We are also fighting a separate battle to protect our players on the sidelines,” he explained.

“That is why I may have prevented him from improving his career record.”

With Galatasaray eyeing a third consecutive Super Lig title, the decision to rest Osimhen, who’s on loan from Napoli, reflects the importance of long-term strategy over individual accolades.

Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk is set to lead the club to a third consecutive Super Lig title this season. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

Dries Mertens came on in his place as the team comfortably sealed the win with goals also from Lucas Torreira and B.A Yilmaz.

Osimhen focused on trophies, not stats

Speaking after the match, Osimhen maintained a humble stance regarding his achievement.

“Breaking my own record is special, but I’m more focused on helping the team win trophies. The support from my teammates and fans has been incredible,” he disclosed.

His 24 league goals have powered Galatasaray’s dominant campaign as they remain eight points ahead of Fenerbahçe, led by Jose Mourinho.

With a game in hand and momentum on their side, Osimhen’s impact is undeniable, not just in goals, but in ambition and attitude.

According to NTV Spor, if Osimhen scores two more goals for Galatasaray, the 2023 CAF Men’s Player of the Year winner will surpass Mario Jardel and become the player who scores the most goals for Galatasaray in a season.

Osimhen’s future takes a new twist

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Christopher Nkunku is reportedly set to leave Chelsea this summer, just two seasons after his highly anticipated arrival from RB Leipzig.

This surprising development could be the spark that ignites Chelsea’s long-pursued move for Nigerian striker Osimhen.

Unfortunately, a string of injuries across two seasons derailed Nkunku’s momentum at Chelsea, restricting him to just 38 Premier League appearances and 6 goals.

