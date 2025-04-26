Chelsea held on to secure a hard-fought three points against Everton and boost their top five chances

Striker Nicolas Jackson’s first-half strike for his first goal since December was enough to seal the win

The Senegalese forward has a message for the Blues fans after ending his goal drought at a crucial time

Nicolas Jackson has a message for Chelsea fans after scoring his first goal since December to secure all three points for the Blues against Everton during the lunchtime kickoff at Stamford Bridge.

Jackson hit a powerful shot from outside the box past Jordan Pickford in the 27th minute, and it was enough for all three points. He scored a second goal, but it was ruled out for offside.

Nicolas Jackson scored Chelsea's goal during the 1-0 win over Everton. Photo by Darren Walsh.

According to Squawka, it was his first goal from outside the box despite scoring 36 league goals across his spells at Spanish club Villarreal and Chelsea.

Jackson sends message to Chelsea fans

The delighted forward arrived at the post-match conference with a smile. He applauded his goal as a very good one and added that he feels physically good after his injury.

“It was a very good goal. Very happy to be back... Very good, everybody knows coming back from injury isn’t easy, but now my body feels good, I’m coming back to my level. I am very happy that we won. That is the most important thing,” he told NBC Sports.

The Blues are vying for a Champions League spot, with England set to have five places available next season, and the Senegalese believes it is important for the club to finish strong.

“For the players, for the fans, everybody. That is our dream. I’ve never played it. Hopefully, next year we will play in it. We are still fighting. It’s not done yet, so now we just move to the next one and try to fight for that spot,” he said.

Maresca reacts to Chelsea's win

Manager Enzo Maresca spent his time today in the press box as he is on suspension after accumulating three yellow cards this season, where he admitted he did not enjoy sitting.

Willy Caballero deputised for Enzo Maresca on the Chelsea touchline against Everton. Photo by Ryan Hiscott.

Maresca was happy with the three points, even though it could have gone the other way, because the team's performance dropped in the second half.

“First of all, I think the three points. At this stage of the season, it is very important. The performance, the first half we dominated, we didn’t concede anything,” he said.

“Second half, we dropped a little bit. It’s part of the game. We defended well when we needed to defend. We attacked quite well when we needed to attack. Overall, a good game. Three points. We are happy.”

Next for the Blues is a trip to Sweden to face Djurgarden in the semi-final of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Reece James aims dig at Maresca

Legit.ng previously reported that Chelsea captain Reece James sent a cryptic message that appeared to aim a dig at Maresca after the 2-1 loss to Legia Warsaw at Stamford Bridge.

James confirmed the mood in the dressing room was not good and questioned whether the team is truly making progress, something the manager has boasted about.

