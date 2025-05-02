Tottenham Hotspur are preparing a move for Nigerian striker Victor Boniface from Bayer Leverkusen

The Bundesliga giants are open to selling the Super Eagles forward for around £43 million this summer

West Ham United are also interested in Boniface and could rival Spurs for his signature when the transfer window opens

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly intensifying efforts to sign Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface from Bayer Leverkusen in the upcoming transfer window.

Sitting in a dismal 16th place on the Premier League table, Tottenham have shifted their attention to reshaping the squad for next season.

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou, who has endured a disappointing campaign marred by injuries and inconsistency, is keen to bolster his attacking options next season, and Boniface has emerged as a top target, One Football reports.

Their only remaining hope of silverware for Spurs this season lies in the UEFA Europa League, where they recently secured a 3-1 first-leg victory over Bodo/Glimt in the semi-finals.

But with domestic form raising concerns, the club’s board focus is also firmly on reinforcing their frontline, and Boniface fits the bill.

Leverkusen open to sale of Boniface

According to Give Me Sport, Bayer Leverkusen are willing to part ways with Boniface if a bid in the region of £43 million is tabled.

The Bundesliga champions may be ready to cash in on the Nigerian striker, whose form has dipped since returning from a three-month injury layoff in January.

Boniface has scored 10 goals and registered one assist across all competitions this season, despite playing largely as a back-up to Patrick Schick.

While his early-season form helped power Leverkusen's Bundesliga title push, the 24-year-old Super Eagles striker has struggled to replicate that impact since his return.

The Bundesliga club’s openness to selling Boniface may also hinge on manager Xabi Alonso’s uncertain future.

Spurs face West Ham competition for Boniface

Tottenham are not alone in the pursuit of Boniface as London rivals West Ham United are also monitoring the situation closely, with interest growing in the 24-year-old forward.

The Hammers are believed to be seeking clarification on Leverkusen’s financial demands before deciding on a formal approach for the Super Eagles striker.

Tottenham had previously scouted Boniface before opting for Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth, but they are now back in the race.

With the Nigerian reportedly open to a new challenge in England, Spurs could be well-placed to strike early, but may need to act quickly to outpace West Ham.

Boniface advised to accept Spurs deal

Meanwhile, Boniface has been told to accept the deal to join Tottenham after the Premier League club expressed interest in his signature this summer.

UK-based Nigerian journalist Samuel Omaenikun in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, urged the 24-year-old to jump at the offer for global visibility.

"Yes, Leverkusen have given him a great platform, but the Bundesliga is a different challenge altogether. Tottenham gives Boniface a stage to shine not just in England but globally.

“This is a golden opportunity for him to prove that he belongs at the very top, and if he wants to solidify his place in the Super Eagles setup and challenge himself against the best defenders in the world, this is the move to make."

