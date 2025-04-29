Six key Arsenal players have been ruled out for the Champions League semifinal clash versus PSG due to injury or suspension

Leandro Trossard is tipped to lead the line for the Gunners, with Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka flanking

First Champions League semifinal in 16 years for Arsenal, with high expectations at the Emirates

Arsenal are set to host Paris Saint-Germain in a much-anticipated Champions League semifinal first leg on Tuesday night at the Emirates Stadium.

This marks the North London club's first appearance at this stage in 16 years, and Mikel Arteta's men will be aiming to gain an early advantage before travelling to Paris for the return leg.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta addresses the press before the Champions League semifinal against Paris Saint-Germain at the Emirates. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane

Source: Getty Images

After a weekend off due to fixture scheduling, Arsenal had the chance to regroup, although they had to watch rivals Liverpool lift the Premier League trophy after a strong domestic campaign.

With the league title now out of reach, all eyes are firmly on European glory, but the Gunners come into the clash with PSG with a mix of hope and caution.

The North London club are bidding to reach their first Champions League final since 2006 when they lost 2-1 to Barcelona, BBC reports.

Injury crisis hits Arsenal ahead of semifinal

Unfortunately for Arsenal, a growing list of absentees complicates their path to the final.

Key players, including Thomas Partey (suspended), Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kai Havertz, Ricardo Calafiori, and Ben White, are all ruled out due to injury or fitness issues, Sports Illustrated reported.

This forces Mikel Arteta to make several tactical adjustments for the crucial first-leg tie against Luis Enrique’s men, who were recently crowned Ligue 1 champions.

Arsenal will be without Partey, Havertz, Calafiori, and Gabriel for the crucial UCL game against PSG. Photo by Sruart MacFarlane

Source: Getty Images

Despite the setbacks, Arsenal’s depth and adaptability could prove crucial as their top stars and dependable regulars will need to step up, particularly against a PSG side coming in fresh but recently dented by a domestic loss to Nice, their first Ligue 1 defeat of the season.

Youth meets experience in Arsenal’s set-up

Mikel Arteta is expected to field a side that blends experience with youthful energy.

In goal, David Raya is a guaranteed starter, offering stability at the back.

The full-back positions could see Jurrien Timber on the right and promising academy graduate Myles Lewis-Skelly on the left. Central defense should consist of William Saliba and Jakub Kiwior, both reliable in high-stakes matches.

With Partey out, Declan Rice will anchor the midfield alongside Mikel Merino, providing steel and composure. Captain Martin Ødegaard will play a creative role ahead of them.

In attack, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli will operate on the wings, while Leandro Trossard is tipped to start up front, rewarded for his sharp recent form and versatility.

Arteta’s tactical balance and in-game adjustments will be vital. A strong home result is essential before they take on PSG at the Parc des Princes next week.

Predicted Arsenal XI to face PSG

Goalkeeper: David Raya

Defence: Jurien Timber, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Myles Lewis Skelly

Midfield: Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, Mikel Merino

Attack: Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli

Arteta boasts ahead of PSG game

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says his players will approach the semifinal clash with Paris Saint-Germain the same way they did against Real Madrid.

He added that the Gunners have overcome numerous challenges this season, and winning the Champions League would be the ultimate reward for their hard work.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng