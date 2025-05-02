Ousmane Dembélé has been confirmed injured ahead of the Champions League game between PSG and Arsenal

The Frenchman suffered a knock during their 1-0 victory against Arsenal in the semi-final first leg on Tuesday night

A club statement disclosed that the playmaker is down with a hamstring injury and will not be in action when they take on Strasbourg

French club Paris Saint-Germain has confirmed that Ousmane Dembele suffered a hamstring injury during their 1-0 Champions League victory against Arsenal on Tuesday.

The Parisians hold a slim advantage heading into the second leg, as they are well-placed to secure a spot in the final.

Luis Enrique’s side is the favourite to advance, as a draw at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday is enough.

Ousmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 semi-final First Leg match against Arsenal FC. Photo: Catherine Ivill.

Source: Getty Images

They could be without their key player, Dembélé, who netted the decisive goal against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, Metro reports.

The former Barcelona forward was substituted midway through the second half of the first leg and will miss Friday night's Ligue 1 match against Strasbourg.

An official statement read:

"Ousmane Dembélé has strained his right hamstring. His condition is progressing well. A further assessment will be carried out shortly.

Shortly after Tuesday's match, the Frenchman told reporters that he felt a slight discomfort.

Head coach Enrique said:

"It's not serious, it's something very minor; but he's probably a doubt for the second leg."

Meanwhile, Enrique admitted that the return fixture in France would be entirely different.

He acknowledged his team's effort, noting that they played against a high-calibre opponent like Arsenal.

He added via GOAL:

“We’ve reached our first objective with tonight’s result, which could have been a draw or a 2-0 win – but nobody can change the result now.

“The objective now is to win the next match, and we can’t take any chances, because with one goal suddenly the tie could be level again. We lost at home, and then we went to Anfield and got the win – now we’re ahead.

“Arsenal could score themselves in Paris. They have nothing to lose, they’re behind in the tie. It’s going to be a fascinating match for football fans, but a bit tougher on the managers."

PSG players pose before the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Semi-Final First Leg match against Arsenal FC. Photo: Xavier Laine.

Source: Getty Images

Pastor tips Barcelona for Champions League glory

Legit.ng earlier reported that a popular Nigerian pastor, Bishop Papa Frank Lloyd, sent the social media space agog when he predicted the outcome of the UEFA Champions League matches.

The cleric took time to analyse all the remaining matches of the elite competition and predicted that Spanish giants Barcelona would win the ultimate prize.

Speaking at the Light Bearer International Ministries in Port Harcourt, Bishop Lloyd declared that Arsenal will be knocked out in the semis, saying he has seen the end of the competition.

Addressing the highly entertaining reverse fixture between PSG and Arsenal, the self-acclaimed commander general of the prophetic said it was going to be the “final before the final”.

