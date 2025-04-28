Victor Osimhen's future discussions could be the hottest topic during this summer transfer window

Chelsea, Manchester United and other Premier League clubs are interested in him ahead of next season

Osimhen’s close ally John Obi Mikel has named a condition that will limit the chances of the clubs

Chelsea legend and pundit John Obi Mikel has stated the condition that will rule out any of the clubs interested in signing Victor Osimhen this summer.

Osimhen will leave Galatasaray at the end of his season-long loan move this summer and will also depart Napoli permanently after four years at the Italian club.

He is on the radar of multiple European clubs, including Premier League sides Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United, Italian club Juventus and Saudi clubs Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli.

It is unclear where he will be heading, but a condition has emerged on which of the clubs he will not join, particularly if he remains in Europe.

Mikel hints at Osimhen's decision

Pundit and Victor Osimhen's close ally, Mikel Obi, has spoken about the striker’s decision ahead of the summer transfer window, which opens early in June because of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Speaking on beIN Sports, Mikel was asked if Manchester United stand a chance if they don't qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season, and he gave a blunt response.

“If that’s the case, then he doesn’t go to United,” he said.

United cannot qualify for Champions League next season based on their position on the Premier League table as they sit 14th with four matches to go.

However, they could qualify if they win the UEFA Europa League. They are in the semi-final, where they will face Athletic Bilbao, with either Tottenham or Bodø Glimt waiting in the final if they win.

There are conflicting reports about United’s interest in Osimhen, but according to Transfer News Live, the Red Devils are still in play and ready to pay his £64 million release clause.

Mikel begs Chelsea to sign Osimhen

Mikel has been on Chelsea's neck over their involvement with Osimhen and has constantly been lampooning Nicolas Jackson for his poor goal-scoring abilities.

The former Super Eagles captain has reiterated it to the club to complete a deal for the forward, describing him as what they need.

“This guy does what he does best: he scores goals, and that's what we have lacked this season. When you look at our team, Chelsea, we are one of the top teams that have missed the biggest chances in the season,” he said.

“We don't score enough, and that's why we are where we are today. We have Osimhen, that's what he does, he scores goals, he wins you trophies, puts you in the top four.”

Osimhen warned against Man Utd move

Legit.ng reported that a Turkish pundit confirmed that Osimhen will leave Galatasaray when his loan expires next month, and warned him against joining Manchester United.

Serhat Ulueren claimed Manchester United’s current state makes it a no-go area for a player like Osimhen, as the Red Devils will need to tear down and rebuild the team.

