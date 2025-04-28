Victor Osimhen will leave Galatasaray when his loan ends and explore other options for his future

The Premier League is his preferred destination, with Manchester United one of the interested clubs

A Turkish pundit has warned him against joining the Red Devils and should look at other options

Victor Osimhen’s future will be one of the hottest topics this summer as he is expected to leave Napoli permanently this summer when his Galatasaray loan ends.

Osimhen moved to Turkey after he failed to secure a permanent move away last summer, largely because Napoli botched moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Ahli.

Victor Osimhen hypes up Galatasaray fans after scoring against Eyupspor. Photo by Adem Kutucu.

Source: Getty Images

Napoli reduced his release clause to £64 million in a bid to facilitate a swift departure this summer, and multiple clubs, including those in the Premier League, are interested.

Pundit warns Osimhen against Man Utd move

Despite multiple reports suggesting that Manchester United are sceptical about going ahead with the deal for Osimhen, Deadline Day Live reported this morning that their interest in the striker is still on.

Turkish pundit Serhat Ulueren has described Manchester United’s current situation as disgraceful and warned Victor Osimhen to consider his other options.

“If Osimhen goes and plays for Manchester United, it would be disgraceful. That team needs to be rebuilt from scratch,” he told Telegol.

United have not been at the top since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2022, and post-Mourinho, they went six years without a trophy before winning the Carabao Cup in 2023.

Top stars, including Paul Pogba, Angel Di Maria, Alexis Sanchez, and others, all struggled to make an impact at Old Trafford.

Osimhen compared to Ronaldo and Ibrahimovic

Another Turkish pundit, who was full of praise for Osimhen after his performance against Eyupspor was Zeki Uzundurunkan, who compared him to Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

“In the goal Osimhen scored, his leg went up so much that Caner didn't understand anything. He uses it like a compass,” he told Fotomac. "Only Ronaldo and Ibrahimovic can control the ball with this leg in the world, and Osimhen can do it too.”

Victor Osimhen celebrates with the Galatasaray fans after scoring against Eyupspor. Photo by Adem Kutucu.

Source: Getty Images

Uzundurunkan further noted that Osimhen is similar to Mauro Icardi in how he does more than a striker's job by dropping deep to help the team in all phases of play.

“What we saw in Icardi, we are now seeing in Osimhen. He comes to the midfield, sets up the game. This guy is a valuable name. He enters one-on-one battles without fear, even at the cost of injury,” he added.

He added that Napoli are justified in demanding his release clause and even more from Juventus, who are the only Italian club interested, because he is unstoppable.

What Osimhen offers to Galatasaray

Legit.ng reported that Turkish pundit Ilker Yagcioglu explained what Osimhen brings to Galatasaray aside from his goals after the 5-1 win over Eyupspor.

Yagcioglu claimed that the Nigerian forward scores goals, yet he drops deep to play like a defensive midfielder and rivals Lucas Torreira’s stats in that department.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng