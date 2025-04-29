Victor Osimhen will leave Galatasaray at the expiration of his season-long loan this summer

Galatasaray are interested in keeping him permanently and are also considering other options

A Turkish pundit has named the only striker capable of replacing the Super Eagles forward in the team

Victor Osimhen is set to leave Galatasaray this summer when his season-long loan deal expires and a Turkish pundit has named the only striker capable of replacing him.

Osimhen joined the club on loan after failing to secure a permanent move away from Napoli and his impact in Turkey has solidified his status as one of the most sought-after strikers in Europe.

Victor Osimhen pushes Alvaro Morata to celebrate with Galatasaray fans after the 5-1 win over Eyupspor. Photo by Arife Karakum.

Source: Getty Images

He has scored 31 goals in all competitions for the Turkish champions this season, equalling his personal best and on course to break the record for most goals in a single season for the club.

Pundit recommends Osimhen's replacement

Galatasaray are going through multiple options to replace Osimhen. The club will look to replace his goals, as well as the value and leadership he brings to the team.

Turkish pundit Mehmet Demirkol has suggested that Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane is the only striker fit to replace Osimhen when he leaves this summer.

“There is an interesting situation in Morata's contract. His contract ends in January. Is Osimhen leaving? Is Icardi returning?” he said, as quoted by Haber Sari Kirmizi.

"If Osimhen is leaving and Icardi is not returning... Because he is old, his ACL has torn. How will he return? We don't know. Morata may not be enough.

“It is not easy to bring a player to replace Osimhen. Who will you bring? Will you bring Harry Kane? If Lukaku comes, they will say 'What Lukaku, brother?'”

Kane has two years remaining on his Bayern Munich contract and is not looking to move. According to Talksport, he has a £67 million exit clause in his contract, which dropped to £54 million in January but is only active for English clubs..

Harry Kane looks dejected after receiving a yellow card against Mainz 05. Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

Multiple reports in Turkey claimed that Galatasaray will look to sign a player under 30 as Osimhen’s replacement, as against ageing top European stars.

According to Fotomac, Dutch forward Sem Steijn is one of the names being considered. The 23-year-old has scored 23 goals and provided five assists in 29 games this season.

Dutch giants Feyenoord are interested in signing him from Twente, while he is also attracting interest from top European clubs, including those in England and Italy.

Inter Milan, AS Roma and Brighton and Hove Albion are the three clubs that have expressed the desire to sign the Dutch youngster.

Pundit warns Osimhen against Man Utd move

Legit.ng reported that Serhat Ulueren confirmed that Osimhen will leave Galatasaray when his loan expires next month, but warned him about his next destination.

Many European clubs are interested in the Nigerian forward, and Ulueren told him to avoid Manchester United among his options as it would be disgraceful for him to be there.

