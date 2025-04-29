Manchester United will sign a new striker this summer, with Rasmus Hojlund expected to leave

The Red Devils have been linked to many strikers, including Victor Osimhen and Liam Delap

Two former Manchester United players have analysed the two options and recommend one to the club

Former Manchester United players have recommended a striker to the club among the multiple options they are linked to ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have struggled to have an efficient striker for many years despite investing heavy funds into that department and are set to spend again this summer.

Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund is expected to leave the club this summer after struggling to make an impact two years after arriving from Atalanta for £72 million.

Parker picks between Osimhen and Delap

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has weighed in on the club's striker situation and recommended one of the two top options for the club this summer.

“Osimhen will, of course, be an upgrade over any forward at Man United. I still don’t know how he ended up at Galatasaray from what he’d done at Napoli,” he said as quoted by United District.

“Is he really going to be the one? I don’t know.”

He told the club to consider Lille forward Jonathan David, who will be a free agent this summer, as he would be cost-effective compared to signing Osimhen. He added:

“You still look at Delap, who can be moulded, who’s got an appetite and wants to prove himself. I would go for Delap instead of getting Victor Osimhen,” he concluded.

Ferdinand urges Man Utd to sign Osimhen

Former defender Rio Ferdinand has been vocal about the signing of Victor Osimhen, claiming he will bring more than just goals to the club.

Ferdinand is not interested in Delap’s potential because he believes the Red Devils need immediate help, particularly a player who will push the current strikers.

“Forget Delap’s ability or potential right now. They [Manchester United] need someone who’s experienced and knows how to score,” he said on the Rio Presents Podcast.

“Osimhen has played for Galatasaray and Napoli, which are big clubs in their own rights. He’s also played in hostile environments, and he’s thrived, but we have to see what he brings. He knows how to score, and I think he can change the outcome of the club immediately.”

United's concern over Osimhen is his salary demand, which could put them at risk of breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

The Red Devils are advanced in the deal to sign Wolves forward Matheus Cunha for £62.5 million and the second striker is to pair up the Brazilian to bolster Ruben Amorim’s attack for next season.

Why Osimhen could reject Man Utd

Legit.ng reported that Mikel Obi explained why Osimhen could rejected Man Utd despite the club being ready to trigger his £63 million release clause with Napoli.

The Chelsea legend, who has been one of his compatriots’ mouthpieces in the media, claims that the Galatasaray loan forward will reject United if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.

