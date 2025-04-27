Victor Osimhen could be playing in the English Premier League next season as Manchester United are closing in on his signature

The Red Devils have been in search of a proven striker ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window

Chelsea have reportedly pulled out of the race to sign the Nigerian international, and now United will intensify pursuit

English Premier League club Manchester United have been handed a huge boost in the race to sign Nigerian international Victor Osimhen.

Earlier reports have it that the striker has agreed personal terms with the Old Trafford outfit, but it remains uncertain where he would play next season.

United manager Ruben Amorim has reportedly made the 26-year-old the number one target, as London club Chelsea have pulled out of the race.

Manchester United to intensify pursuit of Victor Osimhen. Photo: Seskim Photo.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen remains a major subject of the summer transfer window as several clubs are jostling to get his signature this summer.

After four years at Italian club Napoli, Osimhen moved to join Galatasaray on a season-long loan deal.

The decision arose after he was ostracised from the Partenopei first team by coach Antonio Conte.

At the time, no club matched Napoli’s valuation for the Nigerian forward, and after he clashed with the club’s management.

Despite the loan move, Osimhen has excelled, scoring 30 goals and seven assists in 35 matches for the reigning Turkish champions.

They are now nearing the Turkish Cup and Super Lig titles, per Soccernet.

Previously, Chelsea appeared to be frontrunners to sign him, but since Manchester United appointed Ruben Amorim last year, Old Trafford has emerged as a more probable destination than Stamford Bridge.

According to Transfer News Live, Manchester United are set to intensify their pursuit of the forward in the summer transfer window.

Osimhen, who idolises Didier Drogba, has shown affection for Chelsea, but last summer's offer from the Stamford Bridge fell short.

Nevertheless, the forward has continued to shine in Turkey, and he would likely give everything for Manchester United.

United’s financial power has waned, and the club is expected to do business this summer to raise funds for the Super Eagles striker.

Fabrizio Romano speaks on Osimhen's possible transfer

Meanwhile, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has opened up on why Premier League clubs are having second thoughts about completing a move for Osimhen.

Victor Osimhen remains a top target for Manchester United. Photo: Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

The forward's possible destination this summer after conflicting reports circulated in the media about him.

Reports in Italy claimed he had reached an agreement over personal terms with Manchester United, but it was dismissed by David Ornstein, who claimed the striker is not in the Red Devils’ plans.

Osimhen poised to leave Galatasaray

Legit.ng earlier reported that Turkish pundit Ertem Sener confirmed that Osimhen will leave, despite the club's hierarchy still dreaming of completing a €75 million transfer.

The striker is expected to move elsewhere as soon as his season-long loan move ends this summer.

The Napoli-owned forward has utilised his time in Turkey to prove why many top European clubs are after him, including those in the Premier League, Serie A and La Liga.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng