Victor Osimhen will leave Galatasaray when his season-long loan move ends this summer, and a Turkish pundit has disclosed how the club plans to replace him.

The Napoli-owned forward has utilised his time in Turkey to prove why many top European clubs are after him, including those in the Premier League, Serie A and La Liga.

Victor Osimhen will leave Galatasaray when his loan deal expires at the end of the season. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by Transfermarkt, he hit 30 goals last night during Galatasaray's 5-1 win over Konyaspor in the Ziraat Turkish Cup semi-final, and he is a goal away from matching his personal best.

Galatasaray’s plan to replace Osimhen

Turkish pundit Ertem Sener has confirmed that Osimhen will leave, despite the club's hierarchy still dreaming of completing a €75 million transfer.

“It is almost certain that Osimhen will leave Galatasaray. They say Manchester United and Arsenal. It could be Real Madrid too, but I think England is high,” he said as quoted by GS Gazete.

He added that the club will go after a big name midfielder under 30s that will replace the Nigerian forward. The new recruit will replace the star power and not his goals.

“Osimhen wants to leave. He will leave with tears. Galatasaray will get a big star from Europe that will make us forget Osimhen. He is a very important name,” he added.

“It is said that the possibility of this is very high. This will be a championship gift to Okan Buruk. Also, Icardi has been working very hard in Argentina.”

“This name is a midfielder. He is over 30. But his type is under 30. The star I am talking about is not Kolo Muani, Bernardo Silva, Dybala, Vlahovic,” he concluded.

When Galatasaray signed Alvaro Morata on loan from AC Milan, there were speculations he is part of the succession plan in case they fail to sign Osimhen.

Victor Osimhen's preferred destination is the Premier League. Photo by Mustafa Ciftci.

Source: Getty Images

However, the Spanish forward has struggled to settle down in the team and the Lions will reinforce their striking department and not go into next season with Morata and Icardi, whose fitness is uncertain.

Kevin De Bruyne was linked with a sensational free transfer to Galatasaray, but the Belgian attacker is deemed too expensive for the Turkish club despite coming as a free agent.

Another top star recently linked to the club was Ilkay Gundogan, who wants to play for at least one club in Turkey before retiring. However, he has extended his City contract till 2026.

Julio Baptista warns Victor Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Julio Baptista warned Osimhen against Manchester United move amid reports he had reached personal terms agreement with the Red Devils.

The former Real Madrid and Arsenal forward applauded the former LOSC Lille star as a very good player and warned that he has doubts United is the best place for him.

