Galatasaray are ready to offer €10 million annually to sign Victor Osimhen permanently

Arsenal and Manchester United have reportedly withdrawn from the transfer race

Osimhen has scored 30 goals and provided 7 assists this season, becoming a Galatasaray fan favourite

Galatasaray have taken a bold step in their quest to sign Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen permanently, with Arsenal and Manchester United reportedly exiting the transfer race.

The Turkish champions are preparing to offer a record-breaking contract to secure the services of the prolific 26-year-old Nigerian forward.

Galatasaray have made a power move to sign Victor Osimhen after Manchester United pulled out of the race for the Nigerian forward. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Osimhen has been in scintillating form this season, scoring 30 goals and providing 7 assists in 35 appearances for Galatasaray, as seen on Transfermarkt.

His standout performances in crucial matches, including goals against Fenerbahce and Konyaspor, have made him an instant fan favourite among the Galatasaray faithful.

Determined not to lose momentum as the season concludes, Galatasaray’s board has reportedly invited Osimhen to a formal meeting to discuss terms of a long-term deal.

Record salary on the table to keep Osimhen

Galatasaray are ready to break the bank to retain Osimhen.

Reports from Turkish media, Hurriyet, suggest that the club is preparing a salary package worth €10 million annually, alongside plans to meet his €75 million release clause at Napoli.

Galatasaray are impressed by Osimhen’s match-winning performances and his growing influence on and off the pitch. Photo by Anadolu

Osimhen’s current deal runs until the summer of 2026, but Galatasaray believe a tempting offer could sway the striker to sign with the Istanbul giants permanently.

More than just a goal machine, Osimhen has also become a symbol of humility and connection with fans.

After his heroics in the Turkish Cup semifinal, he was seen engaging warmly with supporters, even promising to gift a jersey to a disabled fan, a moment that showcased his character off the pitch.

Arsenal and Manchester United change focus

Meanwhile, English heavyweights Arsenal and Manchester United appear to have turned their attention elsewhere as transfer insider David Ornstein, speaking to NBC Sports, has ruled out moves for Osimhen by either club this summer.

Ornstein disclosed that Manchester United are prioritising a number 10 and a younger striker, identifying Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap as a primary target.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are more interested in Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, rather than spending big for the Super Eagles striker.

This development leaves Galatasaray with a clearer path to seal the transfer. However, competition may still arise from Spain, where both Barcelona and Real Madrid are reportedly monitoring Osimhen’s situation, and from Italy, with Juventus showing interest.

With 170 career goals for club and country, Osimhen continues to attract admiration across Europe.

But for now, Galatasaray are in pole position to land one of Africa’s most prolific strikers, aiming to reward his talent with a landmark contract and a starring role in Istanbul.

Osimhen will not join Manchester United

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that David Ornstein has officially dismissed Victor Osimhen’s dream move to Manchester United ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

Reports had claimed the Red Devils were considering triggering the 26-year-old forward’s €75 million release clause from Napoli to make him their marquee striker signing.

With questions surrounding Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee's long-term potential, Osimhen seemed like a dream fit for Reuben Amorim’s evolving squad.

