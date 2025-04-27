Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger was caught on camera attempting to confront referee Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea after a foul was called against Kylian Mbappe.

Los Blancos were defeated 3-2 by Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville on Saturday night, April 26

Fans are calling for the suspension of the German international for bringing the game into disrepute

Former Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger will likely face a lengthy ban after throwing ice packs at referee Burgos Bengoetxea during Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey final defeat to Barcelona on Saturday night.

Barcelona secured their 32nd title with a 3-2 win, thanks to a 116th-minute goal from Jules Kounde at the Estadio de La Cartuja.

Barcelona took the lead through Pedri’s long-range strike, but substitute Kylian Mbappe equalised for Madrid with a stunning free-kick.

Ferran Torres (Barcelona) competes for the ball with Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid) during the Copa Del Rey Final at Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville, Spain. Photo by: Quality Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

Aurelien Tchouameni then put Real ahead with a header from Arda Güler's corner, but Ferran Torres leveled the score, forcing the match into extra time.

Why Rudiger confronted the referee Bengoetxea

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger lost his temper after referee Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea awarded a controversial foul on Kylian Mbappe against Eric Garcia.

According to SportBible, the decision by Bengoetxea made in the final minute of stoppage time sparked outrage in the Real Madrid dugout.

Both Lucas Vazquez and Vinicius Junior stormed onto the pitch in protest, while Rudiger, sitting on the bench, reportedly threw ice packs at the referee, per Bolavip.

The incident occurred after Mbappe was penalised for a foul, leading to Barcelona being awarded a free-kick.

As a result, Rudiger and Vazquez were both shown red cards for their reactions, joining Vinicius Jr., who had already been substituted but couldn’t contain his anger, per The Metro.

Real Madrid player Antonio Rudiger and Dani Olmo battle for the ball during the Copa del Rey Final match at Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville, Spain. Photo by: Manu Reino/DeFodi Images/DeFodi.

Source: Getty Images

Fans react to Rudiger's outburst

Football fans have condemned the outburst of Antonio Rudiger during the final of the Copa del Rey against the referee.

@ArsenalArs90011 said:

"Antonio Rudiger should get red card in UCL against arsenal! This guy before was playing good football but I don't know what wrong with him! Maybe he is enough old to retire."

@IB_Josh wrote:

"His team mates should have allowed him hit the ref so he can end his career before our eyes 😂😂😂 does he think this is 1935 era".

@TheRSD added: "

"Rudiger channeling his inner Hulk Hogan, BROTHER! Respect the ref, pal!"

@Thiago_LFC6 posited:

"I dont think there has ever been a more embarrassing season for a club ever than madrid this year."

@Bear_McGrizz said:

"Watch the red card get overturn on appeal 😂 should be banned rest of season."

@U_Me_United wrote:

"He should be Banned just like Suarez."

Rudiger tackles Mbappe in training

Legit.ng earlier reported that German centre-back Antonio Rudiger showed no signs of holding back as he threw himself into the last-ditch tackle, against Kylian Mbappe, demonstrating the tenacity he’s become famous for on the pitch.

Rudiger's bold play sparked both laughs and awe among teammates and fans, as the moment was captured on camera.

The centre-back trained fully with the rest of the Real Madrid squad in their fourth session of the week, preparing for Tuesday's Champions League clash.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng