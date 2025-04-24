Yaya Toure had admitted John Obi-Mikel deserved to win the 2013 CAF Men’s Player of the Year award

Mikel joins a list of top Nigerian superstars who have missed out on the prestigious individual CAF award in their careers

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman have recently restored Nigeria’s pride by winning the award back-to-back

Nigerian footballers have consistently dazzled on both club and international stages, yet, when it comes to the prestigious CAF African Player of the Year award, the recognition has not always matched the performance.

While Nigeria have had a bit of success with some players like Nwankwo Kanu, Emmanuel Amunike, and Rashidi Yekini winning the accolade in the past, the country has experienced heartbreak most of the time.

Recently, former Ivorian star Yaya Toure, speaking to the ObiOne podcast, admitted that Mikel should have won the 2013 edition, reopening old wounds for many Nigerian football fans.

Although Victor Osimhen ended the jinx for Super Eagles players in 2023, becoming the first Nigerian male footballer to win the CAF award in 24 years after Kanu Nwankwo’s exploits in 1999.

Ademola Lookman ensured Nigeria made history by becoming the first country to have two consecutive winners of the award after dethroning Osimhen to take the crown in 2024.

4 Nigerian players robbed by CAF

Legit.ng looks at four unfortunate instances in which Super Eagles players were arguably overlooked by CAF for Africa's top individual football accolade.

1. John Obi Mikel – 2013

Fresh off an amazing year in which he won the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with Nigeria and played a crucial role in Chelsea’s UEFA Europa League triumph, John Obi Mikel seemed the clear favourite for the 2013 CAF award.

He was a midfield general throughout AFCON and proved himself on the European stage.

Yet, the award went to Yaya Toure, a brilliant player, no doubt, but one who had not matched Mikel’s collective and continental achievements that year.

.Toure himself has now admitted Mikel deserved it, making this snub one of CAF’s most controversial decisions.

2. Jay-Jay Okocha – 2004

The ever-skilful Jay-Jay Okocha was on fire in 2004.

He led Nigeria to a third-place finish in the Africa Cup of Nations, scoring four goals and lighting up the tournament with his trademark flair.

At club level, the mercurial midfielder helped Bolton Wanderers reach the English League Cup final and kept them competitive in the Premier League.

CAF instead awarded the award to Cameroonian striker Samuel Eto’o, whose year was less eye-catching than Okocha’s dazzling brilliance.

Many fans still view this as a robbery against one of Africa’s most gifted entertainers.

3. Obafemi Martins – 2006

At just 21 years old, Obafemi Martins had an explosive year with Inter Milan, scoring regularly in Serie A and the UEFA Champions League.

Martins was also instrumental in Nigeria's World Cup qualifying campaign.

Despite his incredible form and goal tally, the award went to Didier Drogba, with the Super Eagles forward finishing third.

While Drogba had a strong case, Martins' rise and performance were arguably more impactful that year, especially considering his youth and consistency across competitions.

4. Vincent Enyeama – 2014

Goalkeepers rarely get the spotlight, but Vincent Enyeama forced everyone to take notice in 2014.

The Lille shot-stopper kept 21 clean sheets in Ligue 1, almost leading his club to a Champions League spot, while also performing heroically for Nigeria at the World Cup.

Despite his brilliance, Enyeama finished third behind Yaya Toure and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Many pundits and fans believed he should have clinched the top prize for redefining excellence between the sticks.

Okocha laments not winning CAF award

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Okocha has opened up on how CAF denied him the opportunity of winning the African Footballer of the Year Award in his career.

So good they named him twice, Okocha was one of the most talented African footballers ever, but never got his hands on the coveted individual award.

