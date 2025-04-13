The Nigerian football community has been hit with another tragedy as AFCON 1980 star Charles Bassey passed away on Saturday, April 12.

Bassey's death comes on the same date that former national team player and coach Christian Chukwu died.

It was gathered that Bassey had suffered from prolonged illness before he later succumbed.

He featured for local club Calabar Rovers during his active days before managing teams including Akwa United, Wikki Tourists, BCC Lions, Flash Flamingos, and Mobil Pegasus.

The pair were members of the Nigerian national team that won Nigeria's first-ever Africa Cup of Nations title in 1980.

Earlier reports have it that Bassey's health problems started when he was involved in a car accident in 1986.

He had gone through tough times trying to treat himself and sustain his livelihood as well.

Further reports claim the ailment worsened and he was unable to walk for some time.

Narrating how he was involved in the motor accident, Bassey had said, as per Thisday:

“The illness started in 1986 when I was the coach of BCC Lions FC of Gboko where I did so well to prevent the team from going on relegation and brought the team back.

“I was sent on a coaching training in Brazil, and shortly after returning from Brazil, I had a car accident which did some damage to my back."

“I can now hardly walk, but I have been nursing this illness since 1986. I have also been experiencing numbness on my palms and my feet now."

Former Super Eagles media officer and journalist Colin Udoh announced the passing of the former Nigerian international on Instagram.

He said:

"When I posted earlier, I wasn't even aware that it was a double tragedy. Charles Bassey, also a member of that 1980 Nations Cup squad, passed today, too.

"We almost always sat together during @ng_supereagles matches. Once I see CCC, I would go straight to where he was, pay my respects, and sit just one level below him. I didn't consider myself worthy to sit on the same level with him (although sometimes he insisted I do, and then I would have no choice).

"But each time, Charles Bassey would be there sitting next to him. And the stories they would share! It always cracked me up and left me in tears.

"RIP Charles Bassey, the forward with a thunderbolt in his leg. May the lights guide you home."

Source: Legit.ng