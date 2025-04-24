Former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua expressed his joy over the warm reception from Nigerian fans during his holiday

The British boxer paid visits to several prominent figures, including Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, Aliko Dangote, and Femi Otedola

Joshua also visited his ancestral hometown in Sagamu and met with the Onikoyi of Ikoyi to receive blessings

Olympic champion Anthony Joshua enjoyed a memorable holiday in Nigeria.

The Commonwealth champion visited Nigerian President Bola Tinubu on New Year’s Day, as well as the Governors of Lagos and Ogun States.

The 35-year-old was also among the dignitaries who attended the birthday celebration of Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, alongside Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola.

Former two-time world champion Anthony Joshua has praised Nigerians for their warm hospitality during his visit. Photo by: @anthonyjoshua.

Joshua applauds Nigerians for warm hospitality

Former IBF world champion Anthony Joshua has praised Nigerians for their warmth and hospitality during his holiday visit.

In a post on Instagram, the two-time WBA heavyweight champion shared highlights from his time in the country, capturing moments from various stops along his journey.

Joshua kicked off his adventure by jogging through the streets of Lagos, drawing cheers from locals, fondly referred to as "Area boys", in Ikoyi, without a bodyguard.

He got a street haircut, playfully calling out his London barber to lower his prices.

The British-born boxer also visited his ancestral home, spent Easter with his family, and paid homage to the Onikoyi of Ikoyi at his palace, per Punch.

Among other notable moments, Joshua attended the birthday celebration of Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, and took in comedy shows across Lagos, per BusinessDay.

He wrapped up his visit by playing the Iya Ilu, a revered traditional Yoruba drum symbolising respect and cultural pride. He said:

“Nigeria, thank you for your energy, generosity & kindness”.

Olympic champion Anthony Joshua is being praised by Nigerians for embracing his roots. Photo by: @anthonyjoshua.

Fans hail Anthony Joshua

Boxing fans have praised Anthony Joshua for honoring his Nigerian heritage, despite representing the United Kingdom.

One fan remarked that Joshua possesses many untapped talents, while another urged him to reclaim his heavyweight title.

tokz_property said:

"Anthony is really rocking Nigeria. I wish this is how Nigeria is to the common man.

bn_majestic wrote:

"Got me all smiling like mumu. Proud of you champ.

ladyariyke added:

"Nigerians are a vibe!

"We know how to catch our fun 24/7.

"This AJ's punch dance will soon go viral. Naija way.

aderomoseke_ade posited:

"Man of the people. We love you champ.

maskstillhere said:

"A happy fighter is a dangerous fighter.

"AJ a man of many talents I see.

iamdx2 wrote:

"You have refulled your energy, we want you to go and take back your world belt

smallestbarber added:

"Go and take over the world my brother

Moibiadekunle posited:

"That’s our culture, community, togetherness and one love regardless.

Real potoski said:

"AJ had fallen in love with the people.

"A must love to be honest.

