Zimbabwe have decided to change their adopted home ground ahead of their clash with South Africa in October

The Warriors previously hosted their last two home matches at Orlando Stadium and Moses Mabhida Stadium in South Africa after their home venue failed to meet FIFA standards

Zimbabwe currently sit at the bottom of CAF Qualification Group C with four points from six matches

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has approved Zimbabwe's new venue for their Matchday 9 World Cup qualifier scheduled for September 5.

The Warriors will take on South Africa’s Bafana Bafana at a yet-to-be-named stadium in Kigali, Rwanda.

Zimbabwe had been banned from hosting international matches by FIFA due to the poor condition of their home stadia.

Zimbabwe's forward Onismor Bhasera celebrates the victory against Guinea at the Africa Cup of Nations. Photo by: Thor Wegner/DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

Zimbabwe to play in Kigali

Zimbabwe have taken a bold step by relocating their home matches away from South Africa.

According to ThisDay, the Warriors’ decision could significantly impact the dynamics of CAF Qualification Group C, especially with Lesotho also hosting their home games in South Africa.

CAF has approved Zimbabwe’s request to stage their remaining home fixtures in Kigali, Rwanda, with the change taking effect from October 6.

Before their Southern Africa derby against South Africa, Zimbabwe will face Benin away on September 1, the same day Nigeria host Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

Should Zimbabwe beat South Africa and Nigeria defeat Rwanda, the Bafana Bafana side would remain on 13 points while the Super Eagles have 11 points, which opens the group C, per mdntvlive.

The Warriors will return to familiar territory, having hosted the Super Eagles in Kigali on Matchday 2.

South Africa currently lead CAF Qualification Group C with 13 points from six matches. Rwanda and Benin sit joint second with eight points each, followed by Nigeria in fourth with seven points; Lesotho have six points, while Zimbabwe are at the bottom with four.

Zimbabwe goalkeeper Talbert Shumba makes a save against Guinea at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. Photo by: Thor Wegner/DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

Zimbabwe hold Nigeria

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have drawn the Warriors of Zimbabwe 1-1 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Victor Osimhen opened the scoring for Nigeria with a header in the second half, lurking at the far post to evade the Zimbabwean defence and heading home Ola Aina cross.

Michael Nees' tactical approach paid off in the 90th minute when substitute Tawanda Chirewa scored the equaliser per Vavel.

Taiwo backs Zimbabwe's stadium move

Nigeria coach Babatunde Taiwo has praised the Zimbabwe Football Association for relocating their World Cup qualifying matches away from South Africa.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Taiwo said the decision would allow players to compete "without fear or favour." He said:

“Football pundits have raised concerns about Lesotho and Zimbabwe playing their home matches in South Africa, a country they share a qualification group with.

“Even if the officiating is fair, it’s hard to convince people that the referees and opponents aren’t under pressure.

“I commend the Zimbabwean football authorities for making that move, and I hope Lesotho follows suit.”

Mnangagwa challenges the Warriors

Legit.ng earlier reported that Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has pledged $150,000 to the men’s national football team if they defeat the Super Eagles in their World Cup qualification match.

The 82-year-old former Vice President is determined to see the Zimbabwean team qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

He stated that the pledge is intended to boost morale and encourage a strong performance from the team.

