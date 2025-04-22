Victor Osimhen has opened the scoring for Galatasaray against Konyaspor in the Turkish Cup semi-final

Osimhen scored twice in the quarter-final to help Galatasaray eliminate rivals Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce

The Super Eagles forward has scored 30 goals this season as Gala fight for the Turkish league and cup double

Victor Osimhen opened the scoring for Galatasaray in their Turkish Cup semi-final, single-leg elimination tie against Konyaspor.

In the 26th minute, Osimhen connected with a brilliant cross from former Napoli teammate Dries Mertens and sent a powerful header past the opponent's goalkeeper for the lead.

The goal was his 30th strike of the season, adding a further six assists and proving why top European clubs are set to battle for his signature this summer.

Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira doubled the champions’ lead minutes before the end of the first half and put them one foot into the cup final.

Minutes after the second half started, Osimhen turned provider for Roland Sallai to make it three. The Hungarian made it four minutes later after the hosts pulled one back.

Source: Legit.ng