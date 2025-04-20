Super Eagles striker Umar Sadiq appears to have rediscovered his form in La Liga following an impressive performance on Saturday night

The 2016 Olympic bronze medallist scored the equaliser in Valencia’s 1–1 draw against Rayo Vallecano at the Estadio de Vallecas

Sadiq was an unused substitute during Nigeria’s FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe in March

Nigeria forward Umar Sadiq came off the bench to score for Valencia in their 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday night.

The former Nigeria U23 star is Los Che’s third-highest goal scorer this season.

The 28-year-old joined Valencia on loan from Real Sociedad in January.

Nigeria forward Umar Sadiq scores in Valencia's 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano in the La Liga on Saturday.

Source: Getty Images

Sadiq scores fifth goal for Valencia

Super Eagles striker Umar Sadiq has scored five goals in 12 LaLiga appearances for Valencia in the 2024/25 season.

According to Daily Post, the former Almería forward came on as a substitute for Andre Almeida in the 66th minute and found the equalizer in the 75th minute against Rayo Vallecano on Matchday 32 at the Estadio de Vallecas.

Valencia started the match on the front foot, creating an early chance in the second minute, but Hugo Duro was unable to convert. Duro had another opportunity in the fifth minute, but his effort went wide per ValenciaCF.

Los Che were made to pay for their missed chances just before halftime, when César Tárrega scored an unfortunate own goal following a deflected header from Randy Nteka in the 45th minute.

Coach Carlos Corberan’s tactical substitution proved effective, with Sadiq levelling the score just eight minutes after being introduced per AfricaSoccer.

Valencia are now unbeaten in their last seven league matches and currently sit 14th in the table after 32 games.

Super Eagles star Umar Sadiq scores a goal for Valencia against Rayo Vallecano week after Nigeria's World Cup qualifiers.

Source: Getty Images

Fans react to Umar Sadiq’s goal for Valencia

Super Eagles fans are questioning Eric Chelle’s decision-making regarding Umar Sadiq’s role in the national team.

One X user noted that the Valencia forward would have been a perfect replacement for Victor Osimhen during the World Cup qualifiers, but Chelle chose not to field him.

Meanwhile, a Valencia supporter called on the club to meet Real Sociedad’s demands and sign the Nigerian striker on a permanent deal.

@harbey_tiger said:

“I like to watch him play cos he does thing you don’t even imagine he is capable of doing 👏👏.

@Abidemiilori wrote:

“What an impact from Nigeria star boy.

@BadejoTosin10 added:

“He is the perfect sub for Osimeh for the super Eagles, but you media and chale go and bring Akorokodare, lmao we are not going to be at the world cup.

@simiovcf posited:

“We have to pay the @RealSociedad the 9 million she's asking for him and let him be here next year.

“It's all advantages. He scores goals, he scores anti-football goals. He plays well with his back to goal. And on top of that, you get a good laugh. Don Umar, ladies and gentlemen.

@xingcingn said:

“Sadique is like that one meme comeback kid 🚀

Chelle names Sadiq in 23-man list

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle announced his final 23-man squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe this month.

The Malian coach has excluded Super Eagles captain and Kano Pillars player Ahmed Musa from the squad.

One X user also questioned Chelle's decision to drop in-form Cyril Dessers in favor of Umar Sadiq.

Source: Legit.ng