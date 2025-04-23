Victor Osimhen scored his 170th career goal in Galatasaray’s 5–1 win over Konyaspor in the Turkish Cup

Victor Osimhen continued his red-hot form on Tuesday night as he scored a brilliant header in Galatasaray’s 5-1 demolition of Konyaspor, helping his side secure a spot in the Turkish Cup final.

In the semi-final, played at the Torku Arena, the Nigerian striker opened the scoring with a powerful header in the 26th minute from a perfectly placed Dries Mertens cross.

According to Transfermarkt, Osimhen’s goal marked his 30th of the season in all competitions for Galatasaray and underscored his importance to Okan Buruk’s frontline.

The Turkish giants continued to dominate the match, with Lucas Torreira and Rolland Sallai extending their lead before halftime and shortly after the restart.

Konyaspor pulled one back in the 53rd minute through Pedrinho, but Sallai completed his brace in the 55th, and Yusuf Demir added a fifth late on.

170 Professional goals for Osimhen

More significantly, Osimhen’s goal against Konyaspor was the 170th of his professional career, marking a major personal milestone for the 26-year-old forward.

Since joining Galatasaray on loan from Napoli last summer, Osimhen has scored 30 goals: 21 in the Turkish Super Lig, six in the Europa League, and three in the Turkish Cup.

Throughout his career, Osimhen has built an impressive goal-scoring record across Europe after featuring in the German Bundesliga, Belgian Jupiler League, French Ligue 1, Italian Serie A, and the Turkish Super Lig.

Before his move to Turkey, the 2023 CAF Men’s Player of the Year winner netted 76 times for Napoli, 18 for Lille, and 20 during his spell with Belgian club Sporting Charleroi, according to Leagues Reporter.

On the international stage, he has scored 26 goals for the Super Eagles of Nigeria, further highlighting his status as one of Africa’s finest forwards.

Galatasaray eye silverware as final looms

With the victory over Konyaspor, Galatasaray booked their place in the Turkish Cup final, where they will face either Trabzonspor or Goztepe on May 14.

The win adds to an already impressive season for the Istanbul-based club, who are also leading the domestic league title race.

As Galatasaray push for a potential double this season, Osimhen’s goal-scoring form remains crucial for the Istanbul club, who are desperate to keep him beyond this season.

If the Nigerian forward continues at this level, he could cement his legacy not just in Turkey but as one of the most prolific strikers of his generation.

