Chelsea, FIFA, and NFF lead global tributes for John Obi Mikel as he celebrated his 38th birthday

Mikel’s twin daughters, Ava and Mia, also delivered a heartwarming birthday serenade to the Chelsea legend

The Nigerian football icon celebrated with touching family moments amid global recognition

As former Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel turned 38, the football world united to celebrate the Nigerian legend’s milestone.

From fans to footballing bodies, tributes poured in, led by Premier League giants Chelsea, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), and FIFA.

Mikel, widely regarded as one of Africa’s greatest midfielders, enjoyed a decorated club career, most notably with Chelsea, where he spent 11 glorious years from 2006 to 2017, as seen on Fotmob.

Mikel Obi is one of the most accomplished defensive midfielders in Chelsea's history. Photo by Darren Walsh

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea’s tribute included a striking image of Mikel in his iconic blue kit alongside the message, “Have a wonderful birthday, John Obi Mikel!”

Meanwhile, the NFF shared their own salute via the official Super Eagles account, calling him a “former captain and legend.”

FIFA also joined in, posting a celebratory image of Mikel with the Nigerian flag, showcasing his global football impact.

A legacy of silverware and influence

During his time at Chelsea, Mikel amassed an impressive trophy cabinet that includes two Premier League titles, four FA Cups, two League Cups, a Community Shield, and European glory in both the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, as seen on Transfermarkt.

Mikel Obi in action for the Super Eagles at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Shaun Botterill

Source: Getty Images

His role as a composed and commanding presence in the midfield made him indispensable not only for Chelsea but also for Nigeria, where he helped the Super Eagles to success in the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations.

Mikel’s legacy as a defensive midfield maestro is cemented not just in silverware but in the memories of fans who watched him shield, pass, and lead with quiet brilliance across over a decade of elite football.

A special tribute from Mikel’s twin daughters

Among the sea of messages, the most touching came from Mikel’s twin daughters, Ava and Mia.

The young football-loving girls serenaded their father with a sweet birthday song, capturing hearts online.

Dressed in matching outfits, the twins presented Mikel with a bouquet and shared a special family moment that included cake-cutting.

The celebration served as a beautiful blend of Mikel’s legacy, one defined by achievements on the pitch and love off it.

The heartwarming moment between Mikel and his daughters was a reminder that, beyond the trophies and international acclaim, family remains at the heart of the legend’s story.

Mikel Obi slams Chelsea manager

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mikel Obi has hit out at Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca for his approach to the title race, claiming the Italian’s public statements have negatively affected the young squad’s mentality.

In a season where Chelsea showed glimpses of promise, Mikel believes Maresca’s comments about not being in the title race dampened the players' confidence, leading to a significant dip in form.

Maresca had insisted Chelsea could not be considered title contenders when the West London club sat just two points behind leaders Liverpool on December 15, with a 2-1 win over Brentford.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng