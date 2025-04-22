Bukayo Saka was injured after a dangerous tackle in Arsenal’s 4-0 win over Ipswich Town, but is expected to recover quickly

Mikel Arteta confirmed the injury is not serious, and Saka later posted cheerful updates on Instagram

Saka is likely to feature in Arsenal’s key upcoming fixtures, including the UCL semi-final against PSG

Arsenal’s dominant 4-0 victory over Ipswich Town in the FA Cup was briefly overshadowed by a worrying injury to star winger Bukayo Saka.

The 23-year-old Gunners winger was the victim of a reckless challenge from Ipswich defender Leif Davies, who was shown a straight red card for planting his studs into Saka’s ankle in a dangerous tackle.

Bukayo Saka suffered an injury scare in Arsenal's Premier League game versus Ipswich over the weekend. Photo by Justin Setterfield

Source: Getty Images

Saka, clearly in pain, initially continued but was later substituted for Ethan Nwaneri in the second half as Arsenal bounced back to winning ways in the league after two consecutive draws.

Despite the injury scare, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta quickly assured fans during his post-match interview that the injury to the England international was not as serious as first thought.

Saka has been an influential figure for Arsenal this season, scoring 25 goals and assists in 30 games across all competitions for the Gunners, as seen on Transfermarkt.

Saka breaks silence after injury scare

Shortly after the match versus Ipswich, Saka eased the nerves of Arsenal fans with a subtle but telling update on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the 23-year-old forward posted a smiling photo of himself accompanied by the caption, “Happy Easter,” along with a red heart emoji in another post, Football London reports.

Though brief, the posts suggested the England international was in high spirits and recovering well from the incident and could be ready in time for Arsenal’s important Champions League clash versus Paris Saint-Germain.

Images of Saka walking through the mixed zone with a cooling boot and strapping on his ankle did cause concern ahead of the visit of Luis Enrique’s team.

However, the England forward’s cheerful demeanour on social media has brought optimism back to the Arsenal faithful, especially with a crucial Champions League tie looming.

PSG showdown looms large

With Arsenal set to face Crystal Palace on Wednesday in the Premier League, the bigger focus remains on their upcoming Champions League semi-final clash against Paris Saint-Germain on April 29.

Bukayo Saka has assured Arsenal fans his injury is not as serious and should be available to face PSG in the Champions League. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane

Source: Getty Images

Saka’s availability will be key for the Gunners, who are hoping to make a major impact in Europe this season.

The Hale End academy graduate has been instrumental in Arsenal’s attacking success, contributing goals and assists throughout the campaign, and any long-term absence would have been a massive blow, but for now, all signs point to his swift return to action.

