Lionel Messi has named Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal as the player to take over from him and Cristiano Ronaldo

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has hailed the Barcelona youngster as already one of the best in the world”

Yamal already won the Young Player of the Tournament at Euro 2024 after helping Spain lift the title

Lionel Messi, one of football’s most iconic figures, has officially given his seal of approval to a rising star he believes could carry the mantle after his and Cristiano Ronaldo’s legendary reign.

Barcelona’s young sensation, Lamine Yamal, has gotten the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner’s blessings as the next player to dominate football for years to come.

Lionel Messi has picked Lamine Yamal as the player to take over from him and Cristiano Ronaldo when they retire from football. Photo by Megan Briggs

Currently playing for Inter Miami, Messi took time during a recent interview, as seen on MARCA, to heap praise on the Barcelona winger, calling him already one of the best players in the world.

“It’s impressive what Lamine Yamal shows… he’s already been a Euro champion with Spain,” said Messi.

“He’s still only 17, he’s in a growth process, and he’ll continue to grow as a player and add things to his game, just like I did. He has incredible qualities.”

Messi’s admiration carries extra weight because, like Yamal, he is a product of Barcelona’s world-renowned La Masia academy.

Having been in Yamal’s shoes before, Messi understands better than most the pressures and expectations that come with rising through the Catalan club's ranks.

Lamine Yamal’s rise to stardom

Yamal’s growth has been nothing short of remarkable.

Bursting onto the scene with maturity beyond his years, the 18-year-old winger became the youngest goal scorer in LaLiga history at just 16.

The Barcelona forward also made history as the youngest player ever to appear at the European Championships.

Not just a participant, Yamal starred at Euro 2024, helping Spain lift the trophy and earning the Young Player of the Tournament award, GOAL reports.

His dazzling footwork, pace, and confidence have made him a nightmare for defenders and a favourite among fans.

At just 18, Yamal is now leading Barcelona’s charge at the top of LaLiga and into the Champions League semi-finals against Inter Milan, earning global recognition from legends like Messi and even Ronaldo.

What lies ahead for Yamal

The football world has long speculated about who would take over when Messi and Ronaldo finally hang up their boots.

Lamine Yamal has been pivotal to Barcelona and Spain's success since breaking out into the limelight last season. Photo by DeFodi Images

With Yamal’s impressive rise, natural flair, and a footballing IQ far beyond his years, many, including Messi, believe the Spanish youngster could be the “Chosen One.”

While there’s still a long road ahead, one thing is certain: the next generation of football greatness may already be here, and his name is Lamine Yamal.

