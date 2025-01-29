Mikel Obi has blamed Enzo Maresca for Chelsea’s poor form, citing a lack of leadership from the Blues manager

Mikel claims Maresca’s public statement dismissing Chelsea’s title chances has negatively impacted the squad

The former Super Eagles captain has urged the Chelsea manager to take responsibility for the team's slump

John Obi Mikel has hit out at Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca for his approach to the title race, claiming the Italian’s public statements have negatively affected the young squad’s mentality.

In a season where Chelsea showed glimpses of promise, Mikel believes Maresca’s comments about not being in the title race dampened the players' confidence, leading to a significant dip in form.

Mikel Obi has slammed Enzo Maresca for Chelsea's slump in form after his comments about the title race. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt.

Source: Getty Images

According to ESPN, Maresca had insisted Chelsea could not be considered title contenders when the Wes London club sat just two points behind leaders Liverpool on December 15 with a 2-1 win over Brentford.

Since then, Todd Boehly’s team have drawn 0-0 at Everton, lost at home to Fulham and away to lowly Ipswich Town before this latest draw at Crystal Palace as dreams of a Premier League title gradually faded away.

Chelsea has since dropped to sixth on the Premier League table with 40 points from 23 matches played this season, 13 points behind leaders Liverpool who have a game in hand.

Maresca's title race comments criticised by Mikel

Chelsea had built momentum early in the season, sitting within touching distance of the league leaders. However, when Maresca was asked about Chelsea’s chances of contending for the title, he dismissed the idea.

Mikel argues that the statement from the Chelsea manager crushed the team’s morale and ultimately caused their dip in form.

“It is a disappointing season. When we were second or third in the title race, he was asked, are we in the title race? You can’t come out, knowing the players that we have here, they’re kids, and their mentality is so low.

“When you come out as a manager and say no, we are not in the title race. He should not have said that. It has gotten to their heads. We’ve won only one or two games since then. Their performance has been in shambles.

“For me, the manager has to be blamed for this. He needs to take responsibility,” Mikel concluded.

Maresca, who was appointed at the start of the season, faces growing pressure as Chelsea struggles to find consistency. While injuries and squad transitions have played a role, Mikel insists that poor leadership has been a bigger issue.

Mikel opens up on Abramovic leaving Chelsea

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mikel has opened up on how former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich felt after losing the club after 19 years of ownership in May 2022.

Abramovich bought Chelsea in 2003 from British billionaire Ken Bates and immediately transformed into one of the best in England and European football.

The Russian billionaire agreed to sell the club in March 2022 and after many weeks American consortium led by Todd Boehly and backed by asset management firm Clearlake Capital won the bid to buy the club.

The club has not remained the same ever since and trophies, which were the identity of the club under Roman have not been won by the men's team since he left.

Source: Legit.ng