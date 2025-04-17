Victor Osimhen is expected to leave Galatasaray this summer when his season-long loan move ends

Galatasaray are not giving up on signing him permanently despite interest from top European clubs

A Turkish pundit has explained why the best decision is for both player and club to part ways this summer

Galatasaray are unrelenting in their efforts to sign Victor Osimhen permanently, but a Turkish pundit has advised both parties to part ways this summer.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on loan last summer after failing to secure a permanent move away from Napoli despite interest from multiple top clubs.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with Galatasaray fans after scoring against Samsunspor.

He has impressed on loan and, as noted by Transfermarkt, he has scored 29 goals and six assists in 33 games in all competitions, and these numbers instigated the Lions' interest.

The Super Eagles star has remained tight-lipped on his future, as the club continues to make public statements reiterating their interest.

Pundit says Osimhen should leave Galatasaray

Turkish pundit Oğuzhan Özyakup has warned Galatasaray and Victor Osimhen that the best decision for the two of them is to part ways this summer.

“In my opinion, Victor Osimhen has no chance of staying at Galatasaray,” he said as quoted by GS Gazete.

He went further to analyse the potential cost of the deal in case he signs a five-year contract and concluded that it is not financially possible for Galatasaray.

“Let's say you bought him for 60, but that money will be equivalent to 70 with bonuses. If he gets 10 million Euros in salary every year, this cost will increase to 120-130,” he said.

“You can't find that money. You have to be successful in the Champions League to find it. It is very difficult for Turkish teams to be successful because they don't play there all the time. I don't believe he will stay. How will Galatasaray sell him?”

Victor Osimhen is expected to leave Fenerbahce when his loan expires this summer.

He also noted that Galatasaray would have to sell him for a huge fee later to recoup their investment, and the only place he could head to after 30 years is Saudi Arabia, which he believes would no longer be interested.

“The Arabs wouldn't want him either, they know the market in Türkiye anyway. If I were Osimhen, I would play in big teams like Manchester United and PSG instead of the Turkish League,” he concluded.

Saudi club Al-Ahli were close to signing Osimhen last summer after reaching an agreement with both Napoli and the player, but the Italians demanded more money, which botched the deal.

Saudi Arabia remains a potential destination this summer, with multiple reports suggesting that English clubs are withdrawing their interest over the cost of the transfer.

However, it is too early to call, and there will be clarification coming early in the summer, as both Osimhen and Napoli do not want a repeat of last summer.

Pundit warns Osimhen not to stay in Turkey

Legit.ng reported that a Turkish pundit warned Osimhen not to consider continuing in Turkey, as he deserves to spend his peak years in the top European leagues.

Erman Toroglu added that if Osimhen stays in Turkish football, it will affect his game, and he may eventually struggle to find top clubs in Europe to sign him.

