Napoli-owned forward Victor Osimhen is nearing the end of his season-long loan spell at Galatasaray

Osimhen has put the fans on high alert that he could leave with his comment after the Samsunspor game

A Turkish pundit has opened up on why the fans are deeply affectionate towards him despite being on loan

Galatasaray fans are deeply in love with Victor Osimhen despite him being a loan player, and a Turkish commentator has explained the reason behind it.

The fans have shown love to the Super Eagles forward since he arrived at the airport in Istanbul at midnight on September 3, 2024, to sign for their club on loan.

Galatasaray fans welcomed Victor Osimhen at the airport at midnight when he arrived to sign for tnr club. Photo by Yakut Islam.

Osimhen has justified why top European clubs were after his signature last summer by scoring goals and leading the club to a potential Turkish league and cup double.

Why Galatasaray fans love Osimhen

The Lions are the most decorated club in Turkey and are on course for a historic third consecutive title, and Osimhen has played a huge part in this.

Turkish commentator Serdar Ali Celiker has explained why Galatasaray fans are affectionate towards Osimhen despite his status at the club.

“Galatasaray fans have a special affection for Osimhen because they haven't seen good performances in the team,” he said, as quoted by GS Gazete.

The Super Eagles forward has been the difference maker in the team this season, as the champions have not been at their best even though they have results going their way.

It's not only the fans that want Osimhen to continue at the club, the management have been making efforts to sign the Nigerian forward permanently.

Celiker confirmed that the player has the sole decision to stay behind this season or not and that the club will not hesitate to source for the funds.

"If Osimhen says to Galatasaray officials at the end of the season, 'I'm staying, take my transfer fee, Dursun Özbek and the management will take his transfer fee,” he said.

“Would he say something like that? It's unlikely because he has suitors.”

President Ozbek, though he wants the Super Eagles forward to stay, believes that the club would never be short of good strikers as they have in the past with Bafetimbi Gomis and Mauro Icardi, both of whom finished as top scorers in their first seasons.

Victor Osimhen waves to the Galatasaray fans after the win over Rizespor in February. Photo by Seskim Photo.

Clubs interested in Victor Osimhen

Celiker noted in his comments that Victor Osimhen has suitors around Europe, which would make it difficult for him to say yes to continuing at Galatasaray.

Premier League clubs Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in the Nigerian star, even though reports claim his salary could wade them off.

Italian giants, Juventus, are also interested in the Super Eagles forward, even though Napoli will make it difficult for them as they would not want to sell to a direct rival.

However, a report from Turkish outlet Haber Sari Kirmizi named the Old Lady as one of the clubs that Osimhen could sign for, with Barcelona the other one.

Pundit warns Osimhen not to stay in Turkey

Legit.ng reported that a Turkish pundit told Osimhen to leave Turkey and spend his peak years in the top European leagues, even though he enjoys watching him.

Erman Toroglu warned Osimhen that a prolonged stay in Turkey would affect his game and he may eventually struggle to find top clubs in Europe to sign him.

