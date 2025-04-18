Galatasaray are in a dilemma over Victor Osimhen's future at the club beyond this summer

Osimhen is expected to leave and explore other options, though the Turkish club wants him to stay

A conversation between the Nigerian striker and the club's sporting director has surfaced online

A conversation between Victor Osimhen and Galatasaray’s vice president has surfaced online, underlining how important Osimhen’s situation is to the club.

Despite Galatasaray's wishes, Osimhen is expected to leave at the end of his season-long loan spell and explore other options for his future amid interest from top European clubs.

Victor Osimhen celebrates in front of Fenerbahce fans after Galatasaray's 2-1 win. Photo by Seskim Photo.

Source: Getty Images

Although he has not indicated a desire to stay, the Turkish champions are working to raise his €75 million release clause and attempt to convince him to continue in Turkey.

Osimhen's conversation with Galatasaray VP

A Spor reporter, Emre Kaplan, has disclosed a conversation between Osimhen and Galatasaray's vice president, Ibrahim Hatipoglu, prompting concern from the board member.

Find the stories that matter to you – faster. Use our new search tool: Click to search!

Osimhen reportedly reached out to Hatipoglu by phone for a conversation, and the board member, who was not in Istanbul at that time, became worried over what he wanted to say.

“Osimhen wanted to reach him by phone, and İbrahim Hatipoğlu said, 'I was very scared when I saw Osimhen calling.' He says, 'I wonder if there was an offer or if something happened? We are always waiting. Oh no,'” Taplan said, as quoted by Haber Sari Kirmizi.

When Hatipoglu arrived in Istanbul and met the player in person, he found out he was seeking assistance with accommodations for his relatives who came to visit him in the city.

“When İbrahim Hatipoğlu hears this, he relaxes by saying, 'No problem at all,'” Taplan concluded.

The Super Eagles forward, on multiple occasions, declined interviews about his future, as he is focused on helping Galatasaray win the title amid a tight title race against Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce.

He has deferred all conversations until the summer and remains unfazed by which club could change their mind, telling Manchester United in January that “if the interest remains, we'd talk.”

The Red Devils and other Premier League clubs are reportedly reconsidering their transfer interest due to the cost of the deal.

Victor Osimhen’s future is uncertain even though he is expected to leave Galatasaray. Photo by Hollandse Hoogte/Gerrit van Keulen/ANP.

Source: Getty Images

Victor Osimhen's stats at Galatasaray

According to Transfermarkt, Osimhen has featured in three competitions for Galatasaray this season and has scored in all, including the Europa League, from which they have been eliminated.

He scored six goals and provided two assists in the Europa League. He featured twice in the League Cup, scoring both goals in the quarterfinal to eliminate Fenerbahce.

His 21 goals in 24 games in the Turkish Super Lig put him top of the scorers chart ahead of Krzysztof Piatek, who has 19 goals. He assisted his teammates four times in the league.

Osimhen's PL move faces setback

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen’s dream move to the Premier League suffered a slight setback after FIFA moved AFCON 2025 to the middle of the European season.

This decision has prompted top European clubs to reconsider their interest as they would not want their top player absent for a month in the middle of the season.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng