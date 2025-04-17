Real Madrid were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League in the quarter-final by Arsenal

Mikel Arteta’s side dumped out the 15-time winner after a 5-1 aggregate scoreline over two legs

Madrid have reportedly made a decision over head coach Carlo Ancelotti’s future after the defeat

Real Madrid have reportedly made a decision over Carlo Ancelotti’s future after the club were eliminated from UEFA Champions League quarter-final last night.

Arsenal beat Madrid 5-1 over two legs including a historic 2-1 victory at Santiago Bernabeu, their first defeat in the last eight of the Champions League in 21 years.

Carlo Ancelotti looks dejected during Real Madrid's loss to Arsenal. Photo by Burak Atbuluk.

Source: Getty Images

Fans have been calling for the club to part ways with the manager as the results have grown poor this season despite the addition of Kylian Mbappe to the squad.

Madrid make decision over Ancelotti

According to Sky Sports, the club have reportedly decided that the manager will leave the club after the Copa del Rey final against eternal rivals Barcelona on April 26.

Ancelotti will reportedly exit regardless of the result, even though a win could extend his stay until the end of the season. Barcelona have embarrassed Madrid 9-1 on aggregate this season, including in the Spanish Super Cup.

The two sides will meet for the final time this season in El Clásico on May 11, but the Italian tactician is not expected to be in charge for the game in Barcelona.

Ancelotti speaks about his future

The former Chelsea manager, speaking after the match last night, saw the handwriting on the wall and admitted that he would be grateful for his time at the club.

“Maybe the club decides to replace me, and maybe it could be this year, or next year when my contract is over,” he said

“But when I am done here, I will be grateful to this club. That could be tomorrow, 10 days, one month or in one year, but if my contract ends or doesn't end, I really don't care.”

Carlo Ancelotti gestures to his players during Real Madrid's loss to Arsenal. Photo by Manu Reino.

Source: Getty Images

“We have managed the bright side many times and we have won titles, but we need to manage the dark side too,” he concluded.

Madrid line up Ancelotti’s replacement

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has long been touted as Ancelotti's replacement at Madrid, and many believe that his decision to remain in Germany last summer extended the Italian’s stay in Madrid.

Jürgen Klopp appears to have entered the mix to replace Carlo after Goal reported that the former Liverpool boss is seeking to return to management less than a year after leaving Anfield.

He is reportedly open to approaches from Real Madrid and the Brazil national team, who are also long time admirers of Ancelotti.

Source: Legit.ng