Having won the first leg 3-0 at the Emirates, the Gunners secured a 2-1 win at the Santiago Bernabeu to win 5-1 on aggregate

The Real Madrid boss disclosed that his boys tried their best, but emphasised that it is the other side of football

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has stated that Arsenal deserve to go through to the semi-final of the Champions League.

The Spanish giants were unable to overturn a 3-0 first-leg loss as they lost 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night.

Los Blancos had vowed to do everything possible to get results, and they started well, launching a series of attacks right from the first blast of the whistle.

Carlo Ancelotti says Arsenal were the better side as Real Madrid crash out of the Champions League. Photo: Alberto Gardin.

Source: Getty Images

However, Arsenal were awarded a penalty in the 11th minute when Raul Asencio pulled Merino back at a Rice corner. The referee was told to go to the monitor, and replays showed it was a clear penalty, the Guardian reports.

Bukayo Saka stepped up, but it was a poor effort after he attempted to chip the ball past Thibaut Courtois, who made an easy save.

The Englishman eventually opened the scoring in the 65th minute after he teased the ball over the outrushing Courtois and into the net.

A minute later, it was 1-1 as William Saliba was displaced by Vinicius Junior, who slotted home from inside the area.

Arsenal would eventually get the winner courtesy of a fine finish by Gabriel Martinelli deep inside stoppage time.

The Brazilian star scooted away from Fran Garcia, opened his body and placed a shot into the far corner. Arsenal won 2-1 on the night and cruised through to the semi-final 5-1 on aggregate.

Carlo Ancelotti reacts as Real Madrid exit Champions League

At the post-match presser, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti admitted that the visitors were the better side, saying they deserved to go through.

He said via JijantesFC:

"It's a disappointment to be eliminated from the Champions League. This is the other side of football. We must focus on La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Club World Cup.

"The team tried, but we weren't able to change the dynamic of the tie. Arsenal deserved to be the team that goes through to the semi-finals.

"Now we're at a disadvantage fighting for La Liga. We have the Copa del Rey final, the Club World Cup... it's a never-ending season. Today we're experiencing a different side of football we're not used to.

"The club may decide to change. This may have been my last Champions League game with Madrid."

Arsenal proved too strong for Real Madrid at the Bernabeu. Photo: Angel Martinez.

Source: Getty Images

Bello El-Rufai sends message to Arsenal fans

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bello, son of Nasir El-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna state, asserted that Arsenal were by far the better side across both legs.

The 37-year-old legislator who supports Liverpool singled out Declan Rice as a spectacular player and "leader". Rice got a brilliant brace in the first leg in London.

