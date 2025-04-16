Real Madrid and Arsenal are set to clash in the second leg UEFA Champions League quarter-final

The Premier League side have the advantage, having won the first leg 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium

Former Real Madrid star Mutiu Adepoju has warned Mikel Arteta's side that the match is not over yet

Former Real Madrid star Mutiu Adepoju has issued a strong warning to Arsenal ahead of the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie.

Arsenal embarrassed Real Madrid 3-0 in the first leg thanks to Declan Rice’s brilliant free kicks and Mikel Merino's goal, and have the advantage in the second leg.

Real Madrid players training ahead of the match against Arsenal at Bernabeu. Photo by Alberto Gardin/Eurasia Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

Despite their advantage, there is tension within the Arsenal camp about what Madrid are capable of, particularly on European nights.

Mutiu Adepoju warns Arsenal

Former Real Madrid youth star Mutiu Adepoju admits that the 15-time winner cannot be written off in a Champions League game until it's over.

“Technically, they have a chance to come back. They've done it several times,” he told All Nigeria Soccer.

“But it's not going to be an easy task because Arsenal are a good team too. That doesn't mean Real Madrid can't come back.”

The former Super Eagles midfielder noted that the Spanish giant have what it takes to win the encounter and named four players he believes could decide the game for Madrid.

“If Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Valverde, Rodrygo, and others can perform, I believe the Champions League will motivate the players, especially when they're playing at home,” he said.

“The players always live up to expectations when it matters most.”

Carlo Ancelotti is expected to field a front three of Mbappe, Rodrygo, and Vinicius Jr. It is unclear what position Valverde will play, with Madrid having issues in defence, he could slot in at right back.

Mutiu Adepoju names Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius among the players who can hurt Arsenal. Photo by Marc Atkins.

Source: Getty Images

Fans react to Real Madrid’s post

Madrid have the biggest European pedigree and have been going on trying to intimidate Arsenal on social media as they get ready to make a historic comeback.

The club shared a post on X this morning with a video asking ChatGPT to translate a Spanish term to as many languages as possible, and in English, it translates “Ninety minutes at the Bernabeu are very long.”

@nsidibeakpan23 replied:

"I've never seen Real Madrid this rattled ahead of any fixture. You can tell they're genuinely scared of Arsenal, and that fear has already shaped the narratives going into the second leg.”

@Omoiyaoluko replied:

“Can’t wait for the dragging that will follow after the long 90mins are over, I just wish Arsenal would make us all proud today, we will surely be there!!!”

r4743lo replied:

“The best message to trigger Arsenal players! 90 minutes at the Bernabeu will be very long for Real Madrid!”

Real Madrid consider rule change

Legit.ng reported that UEFA consider a rule change that will impact how knockout matches are played in subsequent seasons of the Champions League.

The rule is set to reward seeded teams that finish first to eighth on the 36-team table and have them play their second keg ties of a knockout at home.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng