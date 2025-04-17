Bukayo Saka's girlfriend, Tolami Benson, was in the stands as Arsenal defeated Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu

The PR specialist saw her heartrob miss a penalty in the first half, before he made up in the second half with a spectacular finish

Although Los Blancos restored parity courtesy of a fine finish from Vinicius Junior, the Gunners grabbed a late goal to win the encounter

Bukayo Saka's girlfriend was among the spectators inside the closed Santiago Bernabeu as Arsenal defeated Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final.

A very determined Arsenal side stunned the defending champions, with Saka and Martinelli ensuring that the English club returned with victory.

Having won the first leg 3-0 at the Emirates, fans had expected a tough encounter when Mikel Arteta's side faced the star-studded Los Blancos.

Tolami Benson was in the stands as Arsenal beat Real Madrid. Photo: tolami_benson.

However, Arsenal would have opened the scoring as early as the 11th minute, but Saka fluffed a glorious chance from the spot when his panenka failed to beat goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

The 27-year-old later made things up when he opened the scoring in the 65th minute, but two minutes later Vinicius Junior restored parity for the home team following a howler by William Saliba.

Arsenal would go on to win the game courtesy of a fine finish by Gabriel Martinelli deep in stoppage time. It ended 2-1 on the night and 5-1 on aggregate.

As soon as the match ended, Saka's lover Tolami Benson shared photos of herself from the stands cheering the Gunners.

It was gathered that she had been in a low-key relationship with the footballer since 2020.

The pair has been doing everything possible to avoid public attention, as they do not follow each other on Instagram.

Tolami, a PR and media graduate with a BA (Hons) from Birmingham City University, boasts over 204,000 Instagram followers.

On the social media platform, she follows Nathan Tella, a Nigerian international and Arsenal Hale End Academy graduate, like Saka.

Ferdinand hails Saka

Meanwhile, UEFA Champions League winner and Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand branded Saka as an outstanding player in world football.

Bukayo Saka was on the scoresheet in Arsenal's win over Real Madrid at the Bernabeu. Photo: Stuart MacFarlane.

The former England international said the forward's importance to Arsenal cannot be overstated.

Ferdinand admitted to previously underestimating the winger and praised Declan Rice, calling him the best midfielder on the pitch.

Ancelotti reacts to Madrid's UCL exit

Legit.ng earlier reported that Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has stated that Arsenal deserve to go through to the semi-final of the Champions League.

The reigning champions were unable to overturn a 3-0 first-leg loss as they lost 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night.

Ancelotti and his boys had vowed to do everything possible to get results, and they started well, launching a series of attacks right from the first blast of the whistle.

After the game, the tactician admitted that the visitors were the better side, saying they deserved to go through.

