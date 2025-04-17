Super Eagles defender Ola Aina has hailed Arsenal’s Champions League victory over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli were the stars of the night as the Gunners sealed a 5-1 aggregate win

Arsenal will face Paris Saint-Germain next in their first Champions League semi-final since 2009

Super Eagles defender Ola Aina has reacted with excitement following Arsenal’s historic Champions League victory over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Nottingham Forest fullback joined millions of fans across the world in celebrating the Gunners’ sensational 2-1 away win, which sealed a dominant 5-1 aggregate victory and booked their place in the semi-finals of Europe’s elite competition.

Aina took to social media shortly after the final whistle, hailing the North London side for “dealing with” the 15-time champions in their backyard, a result many had thought was impossible before the tie began.

Mikel Arteta’s men produced one of the greatest nights in European football as they kept their heads down to get the needed result despite the pressure on the North London team.

Saka and Martinelli deliver on big night

Arsenal, already 3-0 up from the first leg, came into the game with pressure from the home crowd and a resurgent Real Madrid side desperate to mount a comeback.

But Bukayo Saka, who missed a penalty in the first half, silenced the Bernabeu when he delicately chipped the ball over Thibaut Courtois for the opener after the restart, Sky Sports reports.

Although Vinicius Junior briefly brought Los Blancos level following a defensive slip from William Saliba, Arsenal did not lose their composure.

With time ticking away, Gabriel Martinelli broke free in stoppage time to score a well-taken goal, sealing an unforgettable 2-1 win on the night and completing a 5-1 dismantling of the Spanish giants on aggregate, per talkSPORT

Gunners fans hail Ola Aina

Ola Aina’s show of support comes as Nigerian fans continue to throw their weight behind the Gunners, largely thanks to the prominence of star man Bukayo Saka, who has Nigerian roots.

Aina, clearly thrilled by the Gunners’ performance, was vocal in praising their determination and sharpness in one of the toughest footballing arenas in Europe and fans in turn are begging Arsenal to sign the Super Eagles defender.

“He's lowkey an Arsenal fan,” @Mustaphafaisol tweeted.

“Tomiyasu pack it up, welcome to Arsenal Ola Aina,” @bukayo_irfan posted.

“Hahahaha Aina is so funny man. Would LOVE to have him at the club 😮‍💨,” @AbassKK also tweeted.

Arsenal now eye PSG in semi-final showdown

The win marks Arsenal’s return to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals for the first time since 2009, and only the third time in the club's history.

The Gunners now set their sights on a tough battle against Paris Saint-Germain, who secured their last-four place by defeating Aston Villa.

As Arsenal prepare for their semi-final showdown with PSG, their confidence and momentum will no doubt be boosted by this historic performance, and they’ll do so with the backing of fans like Ola Aina firmly in their corner.

Ancelotti admits Arsenal was better

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti stated that Arsenal deserves to advance to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The Spanish giants were unable to overturn a 3-0 first-leg loss as they lost 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night.

