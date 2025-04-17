A supercomputer has predicted who will win this season’s UEFA Champions League title, and Arsenal lead the pack

Arsenal Beat Real Madrid at the Bernabeu, becoming the first English side to win twice at the historic stadium

UCL semi-final fixtures confirmed as Arsenal faces PSG, while Inter Milan will tackle Barcelona

The race for the UEFA Champions League trophy is tighter than ever following Arsenal’s emphatic victory over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

With four teams left in the competition, none of the clubs has a dominant chance of winning, pointing to a dramatic finish ahead.

Bukayo Saka celebrates his goal as Arsenal humiliate Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane

Source: Getty Images

After eliminating 15-time champions Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate, Arsenal now lead the prediction table with a 28.7% chance of winning the title, according to Opta's supercomputer.

But the gap is razor-thin as Inter Milan are close behind at 25.5%, followed by Paris Saint-Germain (24.0%) and Barcelona (21.8%).

The supercomputer's projections suggest that the upcoming semi-final matchups could go either way although Arsenal supporters are feeling ecstatic about their chances of winning the competition this season.

Arsenal’s historic win sends a message

Bukayo Saka missed a Panenka-style penalty in the first half of the second leg at the Bernabeu, but the young English star bounced back.

Arsenal players celebrate goal against Real Madrid in 2nd-leg Champions League quarterfinal. Photo by MB Media

Source: Getty Images

In the 65th minute, the Hale End academy product produced a composed finish to extend Arsenal’s aggregate lead to 4-0, Sky Sports reports.

Real Madrid briefly reignited hope through Vinicius Junior, who capitalised on a defensive error from William Saliba, but Gabriel Martinelli sealed the game in stoppage time with a cool breakaway goal.

This victory marks Arsenal’s second win at the Bernabeu, making them the only English side to achieve that feat.

The Gunners also extended their unbeaten European run to eight matches, their longest streak since their memorable run to the final in 2006.

Semi-Final fixtures set the stage for drama

With the quarter-finals complete, the Champions League semi-finals promise fireworks.

Arsenal are set to face Paris Saint-Germain, who narrowly edged Aston Villa, while Inter Milan will square off with Barcelona, who saw off Bayern Munich in their quarter-final showdown.

The supercomputer's projections suggest a level playing field, with all four remaining clubs having nearly equal chances of lifting the trophy.

With such evenly matched teams, fans are in for one of the most unpredictable and thrilling ends to a Champions League season in recent memory.

Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are aiming to win the Champions League for the first time in their history, while Barcelona are gunning for their sixth title, and Inter Milan are chasing their first title since 2010 and their third overall.

Arsenal break 6 incredible records

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Arsenal’s historic night at the Santiago Bernabeu was not just about the win, but it was also about making statements, setting records, and etching their name in Champions League folklore.

The Gunners had a night to remember for ages as they dumped the reigning European champions out of the competition they have won 15 times.

