Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand praised Bukayo Saka for making a significant impact in Arsenal’s 2-1 victory over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Saka scored one of the goals in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal clash on Wednesday night

With the win, Arsenal made history by becoming the first team to defeat Real Madrid twice at home in all competitions

UEFA Champions League winner Rio Ferdinand has hailed Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka as one of the outstanding players in world football.

Saka opened the scoring in Arsenal’s 2-1 victory over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, helping the Gunners progress to the semifinals with a 5-1 aggregate win.

Earlier in the first half, the England international missed a penalty.

Rio Ferdinand believes Arsenal's Bukayo Saka is a world-class player after his performance against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League: Photo by: Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Ferdinand rates Saka high

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has described Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka as a world-class player following his standout performance against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday night.

According to TNT Sports, the former England international said Saka’s importance to Arsenal cannot be overstated.

Ferdinand admitted to previously underestimating the winger and praised Declan Rice, calling him the best midfielder on the pitch per SPORTbible.

He noted that the first-leg hero outshone Real Madrid’s stars. He said:

"Saka, in terms of defining and being decisive.

"I've debated it quite a lot over the years about, 'Is he world-class?' 100%.

"A world-class footballer who will decide matches now for the rest of his career at the top level.

"They've come out on top today. It's only one game over two games, I get that.

“But it's a chance to think, 'Okay, I'm at the top table, and I'm actually sat here comfortably, and overshadowed the people that were meant to be better than me.'

"It's a great confidence boost."

Arsenal broke the deadlock in the 65th minute through Bukayo Saka, but Vinícius Júnior equalised just two minutes later in the 67th.

Gabriel Martinelli sealed a deserved victory for the Gunners in the 93rd minute with a clinical finish per BBC.

Arsenal fans agree with the analysis of Rio Ferdinand on the performance rate of Bukayo Saka against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League. Photo by: Image Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal fans agree with Ferdinand's analysis

Rio Ferdinand has earned praise from Arsenal supporters after calling Bukayo Saka a world-class player.

One X user said it was refreshing to hear a Manchester United legend recognise Saka’s talent, while another fan highlighted Declan Rice’s dominance in midfield, noting how he outshone Real Madrid’s players

@Imbuya_media said:

"Rio is right, but you can't help but notice he only rated the English lads. Otherwise, Timber should get a mention, too.

@phychem11 wrote:

"Have Real Madrid opened their stadium roof yet? The players need some ventilation.

@YanPersona posited:

"It seems that Rice new role playing as a little more advanced midfielder 100% suits him.

@HakeemOyato1 said:

"You finally said it. Saka is World Class 👍

@Coach_Carlone wrote:

"What are you talking about ? He played right back today. He is the best right winger in the world but not today.

@Joetdumi added:

"Partey 100% pass rate makes him the General in that midfield. Once is a fluke, but twice is nice - genius.

@VaibhavGunner posited:

"You finally admitting that Saka is world class 🙏👋 #RMAARS

@dawhiizz said:

"Underestimate Arsenal at your own peril. Real Madrid found out the hard way

@damastersman

"Saka is on another level, no doubt! 🔥

"Declan was a boss in midfield.

"And Lewis-Skelly? Future star in the making! Big win for Arsenal

Ferdinand begs Manchester United to sign Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has made a passionate plea to his former club to sign Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen in the upcoming summer transfer window.

With the Old Trafford club enduring one of their worst Premier League seasons in decades, the former England defender believes the Super Eagles forward could be the answer to the Red Devils' goal-scoring woes.

Ferdinand won six Premier League titles during his time at Old Trafford.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng