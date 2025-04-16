Odion Ighalo is open to an NPFL return but demands strong security and professional league standards

The 2019 AFCON top goalscorer says he could play in the NPFL for free for up to a year if conditions are right

Enyimba FC is reportedly interested in signing the former Manchester United star

Odion Ighalo has disclosed that he is open to returning to play in the Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL), but not without some serious conditions.

The former Manchester United forward and Super Eagles legend, who has enjoyed an illustrious career across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, made his intentions known in a recent interview.

Odion Ighalo and Juan Mata in training during their time at Manchester United. Photo by Ash Donelon

Source: Getty Images

During a recent chat with Nigerian beach soccer legend Abu Azeez on The Abuazeezpod, Ighalo stated that he admires the decisions of players like Ahmed Musa and Brown Ideye, who returned home to play in the NPFL.

However, the former Watford striker, who scored 16 goals in 67 appearances according to stats from the Premier League, was quick to stress that security and league structure improvements are non-negotiable if he is to follow suit.

Ighalo states security as major condition

With almost 20 years of professional football abroad, Ighalo said that moving back to play in Nigeria is not a decision he would take lightly.

“I would love to play, but I have to guarantee my security. It’s not just about playing; there are so many things involved.

“Playing almost 20 years outside Nigeria and then coming back to play in your homeland, I know it’s going to be tough. But if certain things are put in place, why not? I would love to.”

Ighalo scored 5 goals during his loan spell at Manchester United, where he made 23 appearances for the club. Photo by Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) top goalscorer emphasised that the environment must be conducive, not just for him, but also to encourage more experienced players to consider returning to play in the Nigerian league in the future.

Enyimba FC interested in Igahlo

Speculation is already mounting as Enyimba FC, Nigeria’s most successful club with nine NPFL titles, is reportedly interested in signing Ighalo.

The Aba Elephants see the former Manchester United forward’s potential return as both a performance boost and a huge PR opportunity for the league.

Sources close to Enyimba suggest informal talks may already be underway, although Ighalo’s conditions remain a significant factor.

Giving back to Nigerian football

Ighalo has previously hinted at playing six months to one year without a salary if the league can ensure better security, improved officiating, and professional media coverage.

For the ex-Man United and Watford striker, returning to the NPFL would be more about impact and legacy than financial reward.

Having started his career with Julius Berger FC, Ighalo's possible return would be a full-circle moment, one that could inspire a new generation of Nigerian footballers if the league takes the bold steps he demands.

Ighalo sends message to Osimhen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen has received a message of encouragement from compatriot Odion Ighalo amidst his ongoing transfer saga as his future remains undecided.

Osimhen is still expected to leave Napoli, with the club willing to let him go if any interested club matches their £113 million valuation of the player.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng