Owen Olamidayo Goodman, the former Nigeria U20 invitee and standout goalkeeper for AFC Wimbledon, has chosen to represent Canada over Nigeria and England.

The 21-year-old goalkeeper was once invited by former Flying Eagles coach Ladan Bosso to the Nigeria U20 squad but missed the opportunity due to logistics issues.

AFC Wimbledon goalkeeper Owen Olamidayo Goodman is eligible to represent Nigeria, Canada, and England at senior level. Photo by James Gill

Source: Getty Images

According to The Athletic, Goodman, born in England and eligible to play for three countries, including Nigeria, Canada, and England, was once seen as a potential long-term shot-stopper for the Super Eagles.

Nigeria has continued pursuing dual-national talents, hoping to secure a generation of foreign-born stars to join the likes of Alex Iwobi, Ademola Lookman, and William Troost-Ekong, who have excelled as foreign-born players in the national team.

However, in Goodman’s case, that effort appears to have hit a dead end after the young goalkeeper put an end to speculations about his international allegiance.

Family clarifies Goodman’s international future

Owen’s father, Phil Goodman, has now officially put to rest any hope of the 21-year-old donning the green and white of Nigeria in the future.

Speaking to OwnGoal Nigeria, Phil stated that his son has already mentally committed to Canada and is working toward acquiring Canadian citizenship.

“Canada all day long… I think he’s already made the decision. He tells me he feels more Canadian than Nigerian,” Phil Goodman said.

“His preference is Canada, but the only way that can happen is if he gets his citizenship. He wants to become a citizen anyway, and it gives him a better chance of a call-up.”

Goodman’s strong form fuels talks

Currently on loan from Crystal Palace, Goodman has been in stellar form for AFC Wimbledon in League One this season.

Owen Goodman has kept 18 clean sheets in 37 games for AFC Wimbledon this season. Photo by Cody Froggatt

Source: Getty Images

The young Nigeria-eligible goalkeeper has kept 18 clean sheets in 37 games, drawing attention from various national teams, including the Super Eagles.

Though he has been capped by England at U20 level, Goodwill remains uncapped at senior level, making his international future open to a switch.

Goodman even visited Nigeria's Football Federation headquarters in June 2023 alongside his mother, gifting NFF president Ibrahim Musa Gusau a signed jersey in what many interpreted as a sign of commitment. That visit now seems to have been more ceremonial than strategic.

Missed opportunity for Nigeria?

Nigeria’s recent drive to recruit foreign-born stars like Ademola Lookman, Joe Aribo, and Semi Ajayi has yielded results.

However, Goodman's decision may highlight growing concerns about delayed integration and communication gaps in the recruitment process of these stars into the Super Eagles.

With Goodman likely to become Canada’s next big thing in goal, this could be a missed gem for Nigeria, especially as the search for Stanley Nwabali’s replacement rages on.

Source: Legit.ng