Eric Chelle has denied rumours of using connections to land the Super Eagles job earlier this year

The 47-year-old Malian tactician claims he went through the full NFF application and interview process for the role

Chelle’s coaching resume includes Mali’s national team and notable stints in French football

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has publicly dismissed speculation that he secured his role with Nigeria’s senior national team through behind-the-scenes influence or personal connections.

Chelle, who replaced Augustine Eguavoen after the latter’s interim role during Nigeria’s successful 2025 AFCON qualification campaign, stated that his recruitment was based purely on merit.

Speaking to CANAL+ SPORT Afrique, the Franco-Malian tactician revealed that he applied through the formal process advertised by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and underwent the necessary interviews like every other candidate.

“When I left the Malian team, there was a call for applications from the NFF, from the Nigerian Federation, and so I applied like any other coach, and then the interview came.

““We were in discussions since before then. It took a while, but then it accelerated. It was very very fast, maybe that’s why it made a big buzz there, but no no no once again I was aligned on what I wanted to do,” Chelle said.

Chelle further shared that he presented a comprehensive football vision and tactical plan to the NFF during a coaches’ conference, which aligned with the federation’s ambitions for the Super Eagles.

Eric Chelle’s NFF mandate

Upon Chelle’s appointment as Super Eagles coach, the NFF tasked Chelle with the dual responsibility of restoring Nigeria's dominance in African football and ensuring strong performances on the global stage.

His first major assignment is to guide the Super Eagles to success at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

In addition to winning AFCON or at least reaching the final, Chelle is expected to qualify Nigeria for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and advance beyond the Round of 16—an achievement that has eluded the team since 2014.

Nigeria risk missing back-to-back FIFA World Cups after a poor start in the qualifiers that has seen the three-time African champions win just one out of six games played so far, as seen on FIFA.com.

The NFF has also emphasised youth development and tactical discipline under his leadership, hoping Chelle can build a team that blends Nigeria’s traditional flair with modern football intelligence.

Chelle’s coaching journey and track record

Before landing the Nigerian job, Eric Chelle had a decent coaching résumé.

The 47-year-old tactician previously served as head coach of the Mali national team, where he guided the Eagles to the quarter-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, winning praise for Mali's tactical setup and resilience.

Prior to his international experience, Chelle worked with FC Martigues and US Boulogne in France, developing a reputation for nurturing young talent and implementing solid defensive structures.

With a clear focus and the NFF's backing, Chelle now faces one of African football’s most high-pressure roles, and he’s eager to prove the doubters wrong after being given the mandate to qualify Nigeria for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

How Chelle almost missed the Nigerian job

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Eric Chelle has shared how he initially missed out on the Nigeria job in 2024.

The former Boulogne coach added that his brief stint with MC Oran came with an understanding—he was free to leave should a bigger opportunity arise.

