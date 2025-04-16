Premier League star Jacob Murphy is open to talks with Nigeria over his international future after initial hesitation

Murphy has seven goals and 10 assists this season for Newcastle in the Premier League

Eric Chelle is set to meet with Murphy during the Unity Cup tournament in England to discuss Super Eagles call-up

Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy is reportedly reconsidering his international future, leaving the door open to represent Nigeria.

Despite earlier suggestions that the 30-year-old forward turned down an approach from Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle, the Newcastle star is seemingly reconsidering his options.

Newcastle United forward Jacob Murphy is on the radar of both England and Nigeria national team coaches. Photo by Serena Taylor

Source: Getty Images

Murphy was born in England to Nigerian parents and has yet to be capped at any level by the Three Lions, but is eligible to represent Nigeria despite featuring for the England youth teams.

Earlier reports claimed the Newcastle forward had opted to reject Nigeria in hopes of earning a future England call-up. However, fresh updates reveal that Murphy did not dismiss the idea outright, according to SB Nation.

Instead, he requested that formal discussions about his international allegiance be held in the summer when the football season is over.

Murphy's form attracts interest from Nigeria

With an impressive season so far in the English Premier League, scoring 7 goals and providing 10 assists in 28 matches as seen on Transfermarkt, Murphy has been one of Newcastle United’s most consistent performers.

His standout performance in the 4-1 demolition of Manchester United, where he notched his 10th assist, further highlights his impact this season.

That same match was reportedly watched by England manager Thomas Tuchel, who is also weighing his options for the national team squad.

Eric Chelle eyes talk with Murphy

In a bid to strengthen Nigeria’s squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has made no secret of his intention to target quality foreign-born talents.

Jacob Murphy is eligible to represent the Super Eagles as he was born to a Nigerian father in England. Photo by Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

Murphy is expected to be a strong addition to the Super Eagles' attack, and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is making moves to convince the Newcastle star to switch his allegiance to Nigeria, OwnGoal Nigeria claims.

Coach Chelle is expected to use the Unity Cup, a four-team invitational tournament in England this May, as a strategic opportunity to meet with Murphy.

Sources close to the NFF say Chelle will personally present his vision and explain Murphy’s potential role in the Super Eagles squad, hoping to sway the Premier League toward wearing the green and white of Nigeria.

If Murphy accepts, it could mark a major win for Chelle and the Super Eagles, adding Premier League-quality depth to their already talented pool of players.

England loses another star to Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigeria-eligible Bundesliga talent is eager to meet with Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle to discuss the possibility of representing Nigeria.

The Malian tactician has been actively engaging with several dual nationals, many of whom have been overlooked by their birth nations or are considering a switch due to their strong ties to Nigeria.

Before the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in March, Chelle held meetings with key Super Eagles players who could help persuade dual-national stars in England and France to commit to Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng