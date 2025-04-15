Jacob Murphy is at the center of a potential international tug of war between England and Nigeria

Thomas Tuchel scouted the in-form winger during Newcastle’s 4-1 victory over Manchester United on Sunday

Murphy has 19 goal contributions this season, boosting his appeal to both the Super Eagles and Three Lions

England manager Thomas Tuchel was a surprise attendee at St. James' Park on Sunday as Newcastle United dismantled Manchester United 4-1 in a dominant display.

The results pushed Eddie Howe’s team into the Premier League top four as they seek a return to Champions League football next season.

Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy has attracted the interest of England and Nigeria as both countries push for his international commitment. Photo by Michelle Mercer

Source: Getty Images

Among the stars on display were a host of England hopefuls, including Nick Pope, Tino Livramento, Mason Mount, Luke Shaw, and Kobbie Mainoo, to name a few.

However, the Daily Mail's Craig Hope hinted that Tuchel may have had his eyes on more than just his usual Three Lions squad regulars as the England manager was also closely watching Jacob Murphy.

The Newcastle in-form winger, who continues to impress in what has become a breakout season, is already on the radar of Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle.

Super Eagles set to challenge England for Murphy

Murphy’s outstanding form has caught the attention of not just Tuchel, but also Super Eagles manager Eric Chelle, who is reportedly considering the winger for Nigeria’s squad in the upcoming Unity Cup.

Born in England to a Nigerian father, Murphy is eligible to represent the three-time African champions, as well as the Republic of Ireland and England.

Although he has represented England at various youth levels, Murphy has never earned a senior cap, making him a prime candidate for a switch in allegiance.

Murphy was exceptional for Newcastle United as the Magpies thrashed Manchester United 4-1 on Sunday. Photo by Serena Taylor

Source: Getty Images

The winger’s dual nationality now places him at the heart of an international tug of war between England and Nigeria.

Murphy’s form bolsters international appeal

As seen on Transfermarkt, Murphy once again proved his value by delivering his 19th goal contribution of the season, an assist for Harvey Barnes’ goal in the 49th minute against Manchester United on Sunday.

The 30-year-old winger’s attacking flair and work rate have played a crucial role in Newcastle’s resurgence, helping the Magpies secure five straight wins in all competitions, including a historic double over Manchester United.

In his 34th appearance of the season, Murphy showcased his versatility and energy before being substituted in the 78th minute for Anthony Gordon.

With 8 goals and 11 assists to his name, the Newcastle United winger is in the best form of his career, and his name is now in lights for both club and country.

Murphy could follow in the footsteps of Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, and Ademola Lookman, who all abandoned England to play for the Super Eagles if he chooses Nigeria over the Three Lions.

Chelle reportedly drops six players

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria manager Eric Chelle has reportedly dropped six players from the 23-man squad that featured in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers last month.

In his first two games in charge, the Super Eagles first beat Rwanda 2-0 in Kigali before a disappointing draw against Zimbabwe at home in Uyo.

Victor Osimhen, who is expected to spark a transfer battle this summer, scored three goals as his country's World Cup qualification hopes dwindled.

