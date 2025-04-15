Tosin Adarabioyo has discussed his heritage as the NFF continues efforts to convince him to play for the Super Eagles

Born in Paddington, London to Nigerian parents, the impressive defender has represented England national teams at the youth level

He is still eligible to play for Nigeria at the senior level with reports claiming Eric Chelle is set to hand him an invitation

English Premier League star Tosin Adarabioyo has addressed his Nigerian roots, sparking a debate over a potential international allegiance.

The Chelsea defender has already featured for the England U16, U17, U18 and U19 national teams, but can still switch to play for the Super Eagles.

Born in London, England, to parents of Nigerian heritage, Adarabioyo is eligible to play for any of the two countries at the senior level.

Tosin Adarabioyo says he was raised in a Nigerian way. Photo: Andrew Kearns.

Source: Getty Images

The 27-year-old is a key member of the Chelsea squad having moved to the Stamford Bridge outfit in the summer of 2024 from Fulham.

Adarabioyo has netted four goals in 31 matches across all competitions this season and he is known for his composure in the defence.

The defender has also showcased an incredible aerial dominance, and attacking contributions as his performances have not gone unnoticed.

It was gathered that officials of the Nigeria Football Federation have been monitoring the player's situation and hope to convince him, All Nigeria Soccer reports.

Further reports say that the Super Eagles' head coach Eric Chelle could extend an invitation to the defender for the upcoming Unity Cup and the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Adarabioyo addresses Nigerian heritage

In a recent interview, Adarabioyo disclosed that he had a Nigerian upbringing. He told Chelsea's official website:

"We’re very much a Nigerian family and it was a Nigerian upbringing, whether that’s the food or traditionally the way we’ve been brought up, which is a bit different to how it would be here.

"The food is harder, stuff like pounded yam, stuff that makes you strong!’"

Tosin Adarabioyo is eligible to play for Nigeria at the senior level. Photo: Grzegorz Wajda.

Source: Getty Images

He also acknowledged the vital role his older brothers, Gbolahan and Fisayo, played in shaping his career.

Fisayo, also a graduate of Manchester City’s academy like Tosin, earned a call-up to Nigeria’s U23 training camp in Abuja in preparation for the 2016 Olympics.

He added:

"Because of that, they always pushed me on, and they still do."

Coach Eric Chelle, who travelled to London earlier this year, is said to consider the former Manchester City star one of the top three defensive additions to strengthen the Super Eagles.

Tosin's inclusion would enhance depth and competition in Nigeria’s backline, which faces a demanding international calendar.

Everton midfielder seeks meeting with Chelle

Legit.ng earlier reported that Everton midfielder Tim Iroegbunam expressed his desire to meet with Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle.

The 21-year-old has been in impressive form for the Toffees this season and is eager to commit his talents to the Nigerian national team.

Iroegbunam has made 15 appearances for Everton this season and has impressed with his midfield performances per

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng